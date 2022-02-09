Ex-con accused of killing pregnant girlfriend in Lower East Side apartment brought back to NYC to face charges

A gangbanger accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in her Lower East Side apartment has been brought back to New York to face murder charges.

Dennis Applewhite, who also goes by the name Dennis Fredricks, was captured in New Jersey the night he shot 27-year-old Brittani Duffy in the neck at the Vladeck Houses on Madison St. near Jackson St. last Nov. 11.

She died of her wounds days later.

Applewhite, 28, a member of the Air it Out gang, was arrested in Bogota, N.J., after a short manhunt. He carjacked an elderly motorist and crashed the stolen car, then fought off cops taking him into custody, the Bergen County Sheriffs office reported.

He’s been in custody ever since, and on Tuesday he was sent to Rikers Island without bail. He’s slated to return to Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Applewhite, who lives in the Bronx, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 on a conspiracy charge stemming from a firearms arrest in 2008, and was released to parole in 2017.