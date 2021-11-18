Ex-con arrested for fatal summer stabbing in Brooklyn

An ex-con has been arrested for a fatal summer stabbing in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

Jose Dones, a 51-year-old parolee, was nabbed in Queens Wednesday and charged with manslaughter and weapons possession, cops said.

He is accused of killing a man he knew, David Qassim, also 51, during an Aug. 27 confrontation in Brighton Beach.

It’s not clear what sparked the 4 a.m. clash on Brighton Beach Ave. near Brighton 4th St., just around the corner from the victim’s home.

Qassim, stabbed multiple times in the chest, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but could not be saved.

Dones, who cops say lives on Staten Island, has served three stints in state prison dating back more than 20 years, according to records.

He served almost 9 years for a Manhattan attempted murder conviction and was released in 2003 after serving the maximum sentence.

He also served three years for a Manhattan gun possession conviction and was conditionally released in March 2007, records show.

More recently, he served 12 years for a Manhattan robbery and was paroled in April 2019.

Qassim had one sealed arrest, for robbery, a police source said.