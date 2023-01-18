Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the firs New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday.

Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont.

Garcia was slain less than four hours into the new year.

Cops say Shane, 52, is one of Garcia’s attackers did not immediately disclose his exact role in the stabbing.

The murder suspect served 21 years in prison following a Manhattan attempted murder conviction, court records show.

Shane lives down the block from where Garcia and his 38-year-old girlfriend were having a heated argument in the street near the victim’s van around 3:50 a.m.

When a handful of bystanders began recording the argument, Garcia’s girlfriend lashed out at them, sparking the fight, Yamely Hernandez, Garcia’s ex-wife, told the Daily News.

Garcia, who had opted to sleep in his van, jumped in to help his girlfriend, Hernandez said.

“She wanted to fight the lady who was recording,” the ex-wife recalled. “They started to fight and he got out of the van to help her. He didn’t want her to get beaten up.”

About five people then “came out of nowhere,” said Hernandez, citing the girlfriend.

“He wasn’t part of it,” Hernandez said of Garcia. “He was never violent.”

Both Garcia and his girlfriend were stabbed. Garcia was able to start his van and drive them to BronxCare Health System, where he later died.

Friends said Garcia was once a famous basketball player in the Dominican Republic. In 1984, he was a selection for the Caribbean country’s national team, they said.

Shane’s arraignment on chages of murder, manslaughter and weapon possession was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Wednesday.

He was convicted of attempted murder in 1989 and released on parole in 2010. His parole ended four months after his release, court records indicate.