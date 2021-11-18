Ex-con arrested for shooting father of three to death outside Queens deli

An ex-con has been arrested for shooting a father of three to death outside a Queens deli six weeks ago, police said Thursday.

Waturi Johnson, 51, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with murder and gun possession for allegedly killing Uriah Richardson, 29, outside a Far Rockaway deli.

Richardson, a cab driver and home care attendant, was on his way home from work when he was shot outside the A Line Deli at Mott Ave. and Beach 22nd St. about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 4. He was about a mile from home when he was shot.

He was remembered by his family as a caring husband and father. But he was also due in court the following day to be sentenced in a gun possession case from 2018.

It was not clear if that case played a role in his murder.

Johnson has a number of arrests and records show he served three stints in state prison, all for drug convictions in Queens. He lives in Brownsville, Brooklyn, according to cops.

Johnson was paroled in April 2003 after serving five years for drug possession, records show. He wasn’t free long before he was busted again and did six years for selling drugs.

Conditionally released in August 2011, Johnson was again accused of dealing and served more than two years, ending with his parole in September 2015.