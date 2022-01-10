Ex-con out on bail charged with burglarizing Woodbury restaurant

Jan. 9—A St. Paul man with multiple burglary convictions and pending charges who was released on bail in October and failed to appear in court in November was arrested this week for breaking into a Woodbury restaurant.

Arron Scott King Sr., 46, was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damage to property and fleeing police after authorities say he broke into Ray J's American Grill on 9854 Norma Lane and took a sledgehammer to the pull tabs safe.

"It's unbelievably frustrating," said Mark Jacob, owner of Ray J's. "You feel like you've been violated. It's a sick feeling to have that happen twice in a year and a half."

Jacob's Minneapolis restaurant of the same name was burglarized in 2020. He said those thieves have not been caught.

According to the criminal complaint, Woodbury police responded to an alarm about 5:38 a.m. Jan. 6 at Ray J's. When they arrived, they saw a person inside the restaurant suddenly exit the business on the east side.

As the officers pulled around, they saw a gray Hyundai Santa Fe driving in their direction with its headlights off. The officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights, but the Hyundai drove past.

The officers pursued and saw the car come to a stop in the adjacent Holiday Inn parking lot. A driver and passenger got out of the car and fled on foot in different directions. Both were quickly apprehended and identified as King and Dale Anthony Massie, 47, of St. Paul, charges say.

Massie was charged Friday in Washington County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damaging property and two counts of fleeing police (in a car and on foot).

His criminal record includes convictions for assault, criminal sexual conduct, burglary, prostitution and making terroristic threats.

Investigators found that the men had used a 12-pound sledgehammer to smash the charitable gambling pull tab booths inside the restaurant. The sledgehammer was left behind when they fled.

"They did some heavy damage to the pull tab booth, but they were not able to get the safe out," Jacob said. "The booth itself is a $30,000 booth. It's not going to be a cheap repair."

The pull tabs benefit the Woodbury Hockey Club.

King has 11 burglary-related convictions and open burglary cases in Hennepin, Ramsey, Carver and Dakota counties for eight separate burglaries in 2020. There were multiple warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident, according to the Woodbury police.

His usual method, according to court records, has been to smash through glass doors of bars or clubs after closing time and grab either the safe, the ATM machine or the pull tabs, which raise money for local groups, such as firefighters and high school sports teams.

As of Saturday night, King was still in custody, but Massie had been released pending his March 23 court date. King's next court date is Feb. 7.