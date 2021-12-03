Ex-con busted for assault on Asian woman on NYC subway platform

An ex-con recently charged with beating a woman with a CitiBike has been nabbed for a separate Manhattan attack — a hate crime against an Asian woman whom he also attacked with a bike, police said Friday.

Raymond Bennett was charged for allegedly assaulting a 54-year-old straphanger last Saturday evening on an uptown No. 1 platform at W. 116th St and Broadway.

He was nabbed after an Amtrak employee recognized him from a surveillance photo the NYPD had released.

Bennett, 46, struck the victim from behind with his bike’s handlebars, police said.

When she asked him why he did it, he allegedly snarled, “Good, you Asian b----” and left the scene. The victim suffered minor back injuries.

On Nov. 20, he was arrested and charged with felony assault for allegedly beating a 37-year-old woman with a CitiBike at Broadway and W. 96th St.

The victim was treated for shoulder and head injuries.

That case is pending and it was not immediately clear under what terms he was released after his arraignment.

The attacks came as hate crimes across the city have nearly doubled. So far in 2021, the NYPD has recorded 482 hate crimes. That’s compared to 246 during the same timeframe last year.

Bennett has 38 arrests on his recording dating back to 1993, according to police.

He was charged with murder in 1994, police said, though further details were not immediately available.

Records show Bennett served three prison stints.

He did more than eight years for attempted robbery and was conditionally released in 2005; served three years for attempted robbery and was conditionally released in 2012; and served more than a year for a grand larceny conviction for which he was conditionally released in 2018.