Ex-con busted in Bronx playground sex attack

Police have arrested an ex-con who sexually assaulted a 53-year-old woman in a Bronx playground, officials said Friday.

Michael Konkwo, 21, was taken into custody Thursday after meeting his parole officer. He was charged with rape, strangulation and assault. An officer from the 43rd Precinct had identified Konkwo after seeing a wanted poster.

Konkwo is accused of attacking the victim the night of Sept. 19 inside the Soundview Park playground at Boynton and Lafayette avenues.

He allegedly yanked the victim to the ground by pulling her hair, then sat on her, covered her mouth and pressed down on her neck. He groped her body, then repeatedly punched her in the face when she started screaming, police said.

But the screams caught the attention of her 25-year-old cousin, who had been hanging out in the park with her and was a short distance away.

When he ran over to help her, Konwko ran off, according to police. The cousins chased him, but he got away.

About a half-hour later, however, he was caught on video inside a bodega on Bruckner Blvd., police said.

Konwko has seven previous arrests, for assault and robbery. He received a conditional released by parole in February following a Bronx robbery conviction for which he was sentenced to up to three years in prison, records show.