Ex-con busted in caught-on-camera robbery slay in Brooklyn: NYPD

A Brooklyn ex-con has been arrested for fatally shooting a man over a chain during a caught-on-camera clash, police said Saturday.

Dupree Gales, 38, is facing murder and weapons possession charges for fatally shooting victim Cody Toledo in East New York during a random robbery early Thursday morning.

Gales, who did two stints in prison more than a decade ago, was tracked down, arrested and charged within 24 hours for the New Lots Ave. shooting, which was caught on surveillance camera.

Toledo, 33, was walking toward Elton St, when Gales stormed up to him and demanded his chain, cops said.

When Toledo refused to hand it over, Gales pulled a gun and began blasting away at his victim, witnesses told police.

Gales fired three times. One bullet hit Toledo in the chest and came out his back while another hit the victim in the arm.

When Toledo fell, witnesses spotted Gales rifling through the dead man’s pocket as he lay facedown on the pavement.

“The guy fell on his face,” said the witness, who lives near the murder scene. “It appears as if it was a robbery.”

Gales ran off with Toledo’s chain and other items.

EMS rushed Toledo to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Gales, wearing black shorts and a black sweatshirt, ran off, police said.

Toledo’s family was devastated to learn of his murder, according to the victim’s father.

“All I know is if I can get my hands on the person that did it — forget about it,” the parent, who declined to give his name, told the Daily News Thursday.

Both Toledo and Gales lived about a mile from where the shooting took place, but in opposite directions, police said. There is no indication that the two men knew each other.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a random robbery.

Gales’ arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Saturday.

The ex-con did two stints in prison between 2005 and 2012 — one for drug possession and one for attempted weapons possession, state records show. He has also been arrested for reckless endangerment and robbery.

Gales last arrest was in 2021 for forgery, police said.

Toledo also had prior arrests, which included robbery and assault, police said.