Ex-con charged with fatally shooting Bronx man last summer

An ex-con has been charged with shooting a Bronx dad to death last summer, police said Tuesday.

Alexis Dubouchet, a 38-year-old Bloods gang member, was arrested Monday for murder and gun possession, cops said.

He allegedly shot Anthony Rios, also 38, in the head early on July 25 as the victim sat in a friend’s Honda across from a church on E. 164th St. near Boston Road.

Rios’ friend, who was sitting in the driver’s seat but was not struck, raced the Honda to Lincoln Hospital but Rios could not be saved.

Rios, a father of one, worked six days a week as an elevator repairman. It wasn’t clear why he was killed.

Dubouchet has more than 20 prior arrests dating back to 1998, including several for grand larceny and robbery, police said. He lives about half a mile from the shooting scene.

Records show Dubouchet served two stints in state prison. He was conditionally released in January 2017 after serving almost six years for possession of stolen property. Before that, he served five years, ending in September 2008, for grand larceny auto.

He was also charged with murder in August 2000 but that case is sealed, a police source said.