Ex-con charged with murder in Brooklyn man’s fatal stabbing

A Brooklyn ex-con has been busted on charges he fatally stabbed a man around the corner from the victim’s home in April, police said.

Mohamed Saafan, 41, is accused of knifing Ilya Ifraimov, 30, in the chest April 26.

Saafan and the victim had argued at Bath Ave. and Bay Parkway in Bath Beach before the stabbing, cops said. Police didn’t say Monday night what the argument was about.

Saafan, who also lives in Bath Beach, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Public records show he served prison time for attempted robbery in 2003, and weapon possession in 2011.

He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.