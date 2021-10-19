Ex-con charged with stabbing woman to death in Brooklyn in retaliation for her stealing his car

An ex-con has been charged with stabbing a woman to death in Brooklyn in retaliation for her stealing his car, police said Tuesday.

Antoine Thompson, 43, was charged Monday with murder and weapon possession for the slaying near a homeless encampment by Belmont and Georgia Aves. in East New York.

Cops on Tuesday identified the victim as 27-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez of Wyandanch, LI. She was stabbed in the neck arguing with her killer about 2:35 pm. Aug. 31. EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

A witness picked Thompson out of a photo array and told police Thompson killed the victim because she had stolen his vehicle — and the drugs and money inside of it, police said.

Rodriguez had been arrested for grand larceny auto earlier this year, police said, the only arrest on her record.

Thompson, who lives in Crown Heights, served three stints in state prison, records show.

In 2003, under an alias, Devine King, he was conditionally released after serving a short sentence for possession of stolen property. In 2009 he was conditionally released following a conviction for felony assault. He was paroled in 2014 after serving two years on the same charge, records show.

Deandra Reed, a 30-year-old homeless woman, was fatally shot in the head about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 12 when another quarrel erupted on the same corner where Rodriguez was stabbed.

The stretch of East New York street is a haven for homeless people, prostitution and drug activity, authorities and neighbors say.