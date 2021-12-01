Ex-con charged with two Harlem shootings, one of them fatal

A twice-convicted felon is accused in two shootings, one of them fatal, over a bloody five-day span in Harlem, cops said Tuesday.

Emres Smith, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the slaying of Susakii Young, 36, who was gunned down Nov. 17 next to a playground at the Wagner Houses on First Ave. at E. 124th St.

The motive for Young’s slaying wasn’t immediately known, but a witness spotted Smith taking something from the ground after shooting him, police sources said.

Just days earlier, on Nov. 13, Smith fired a stray bullet that wounded an innocent bystander in what appears to be a botched drug deal, police said.

In that case, Smith was a passenger in a black sedan that pulled up to a 45-year-old man standing on W. 126th St. and Lenox Ave. just before 2 p.m. Someone inside the car asked for drugs, and when the man said he didn’t have any, Smith emerged from the passenger side and attacked him, firing a shot.

The slug went wide, striking a 61-year-old man in the buttocks as he swept a sidewalk nearby, police said.

Smith, who lives in Harlem, faces murder charges in Young’s killing, and attempted murder, robbery, weapon possession and assault in the Nov. 13 shooting.

He served two stints in state prison, public records show — one for a 2009 drug dealing conviction, the other for a 2007 attempted weapon possession conviction.

He was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.