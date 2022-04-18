Ex-con just out of prison goes on unprovoked Upper East Side meth rampage, attacking five strangers

An ex-con sprung from prison a month ago went on an meth-fueled rampage in Manhattan Monday morning, stabbing one stranger in back, bashing a man and woman with a bottle and punching out two men, including a 65-year-old who suffered a serious head injury, police said.

The 32-year-old attacker, the right side of his forehead covered with facial tattoos, didn’t say a word to his victims. He had crystal methamphetamine on him when he was arrested after his last victim, a 22-year-old doing work for NYCHA, pointed him out to a nearby cop, police said.

The spree played out between 8:04 a.m. and 8:32 a.m. in four separate attacks on the Upper East Side and in East Harlem.

The most seriously injured victim appears to be the 65-year-old man who was knocked out at E. 96th St. and Second Ave. and hit his head on the ground. Medics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

The attacker headed north after that, confronting a 66-year-old woman as she exited her parked car at E. 99th St. and Second Ave. The attacker struck her in the head with a bottle, police said.

A 37-year-old homeless man walking by told police he was also hit with the bottle when he tried to intervene. Video shows he did not come to the woman’s aid as he claimed but was nonetheless randomly attacked, police said.

He was cut above his right eye and on the back of his head and was taken to Metropolitan Hospital. The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with a cut on her head.

The attacker headed back to the Upper East Side, confronting his next victim, a 45-year-old man walking to his car at E. 91st St. and York Ave.

The assailant allegedly slashed the victim on the right side of his neck and plunged a knife into his back, the blade breaking off. The victim managed to keep his wits, get in his car and drive to Metropolitan Hospital with the knife still in his back. He is expected to recover.

The rampage ended a few minutes after that when the suspect punched a 22-year-old man affiliated with NYCHA.

By then officers were on the lookout for the suspect, whom the last victim pointed out.

Charges against the suspect, who lives in the Bronx, are pending. Police said he has 27 arrests on his record, included nine that are sealed and two that were voided. He served two stints in prison, public records show.

He served more than five years for selling drugs near a Manhattan school and was paroled in July 2018, records show.

After a criminal contempt conviction, also in Manhattan, he was sentenced to up to three years in prison but was conditionally released on March 14.

The suspect has “Alisha” tattooed on his left check. On his right forehead is the full name of another woman.

