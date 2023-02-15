Ex-con nabbed for opening fire during botched Brooklyn jewelry store robbery, grazing worker

An ex-con has been nabbed for opening fire during a botched Brooklyn jewelry store robbery, grazing a worker, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Gonzalez, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, robbery and gun possession.

He is accused of bursting into A&M Jewelry on Fifth Ave. near 48th St. in Sunset Park with his gun drawn about 1:55 p.m. Feb. 5.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the crook fired a shot that shattered a display case and grazed the 24-year-old worker in his upper body, police said. The gunman ran off off empty-handed toward 49th St.

The worker was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and released.

Gonzalez, who lives in the neighborhood, was charged with attempted murder in January 2022 after he was accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in the shoulder a few blocks from the jewelry store.

He has prior arrests dating back to 1992, when he was a teen, on charges including robbery and drugs, police said. Records show he was paroled in 1996 after getting sentenced to up to four years in prison for a Staten Island burglary.