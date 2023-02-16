Ex-con nabbed for slaying of man found shot to death in SUV in the Bronx

An ex-con has been nabbed for the slaying of a man found shot to death in an SUV in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday.

Eric Colon was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession.

Police say Colon and another man killed the 26-year-old victim whose body was found in a Honda CR-V on Union Ave. near 168th St. in Morrisania about 2:20 p.m. Jan. 30.

The shooting appears to stem from an argument involving the attempted robbery of another man outside a club, police said Thursday.

Colon, 30, who cops say lives in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, served more than four years in state prison for gang assault and selling drugs and was conditionally released by parole in July 2017, records show.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the abdomen on E. 163rd St. near Reverend James Polite Ave., about a half-mile from where his body was discovered in the SUV, cops determined. Investigaors recovered at least 10 shell casings from a .40-caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun.