Ex-con nabbed in violent mugging of 91-year-old Manhattan cancer patient

A heatless mugger wanted for pickpocketing a 91-year-old cancer patient on the Upper East Side, breaking his ribs when he resisted, has been nabbed, police said Monday.

Ex-con Christian Torres, at 45 half the victim’s age, was busted Sunday night by officers who spotted him on an uptown No. 6 train and recognized him from a wanted photo released by the NYPD. He was charged with robbery and assaulting a victim over 65.

The victim, retired lawyer Hyman Silverglad, who told the Daily News last week in a hospital bed interview that the city ‘is turning into a jungle,” was relieved to hear of the arrest.

“I am very happy,” Silverglad told the Daily News over the phone. “He’s off the streets and by that, we are all safe … I’ll do anything to put my attacker behind the bars.”

Torres, mostly recently sprung from prison last April, allegedly confronted Silverglad the morning of Feb. 1 as the victim was walking along E. 86th St. near First Ave., yards from his home, after buying grapes and other produce from a street vendor.

The mugger tried to steal Silverglad’s wallet but the victim would have none of it, striking the crook’s hand and yelling “Police! Police!”

But the robber overwhelmed Silverglad, flinging him to the ground and running off empty-handed.

Writing in pain and with his cellphone back in his apartment, Silverglad, who is bedridden and was only out alone only because his home health aide was off, crawled back to his apartment.

“I decided to walk on my knees across the crosswalk and people saw me but nobody helped me,” Silverglad lamented.

But his “angels without wings,” as he called them, were at the entrance to his building — a woman who lives there and her two friends.

“They held me by my hands and shoulder and got me to my apartment,” he said. “They even got my keys out of my pocket to open the door because I could not even do that.”

Once inside, he called his son James, who rushed to the apartment from Queens and took Silverglad to the Mount Sinai Morningside, where he is still recovering.

Silverglad, a retired lawyer battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, suffered six broken ribs, a spinal hematoma and a bruised ego.

“I should have given him the wallet,” Silverglad said. “Now I am having to experience this pain.”

Torres, whose photo was released to the media Feb. 6, lives in Brooklyn and has a long record, most recently for a Harlem burglary in 2021, police said.

He was conditionally released by parole in April 2023 after serving more than a year for attempted robbery in the Bronx, records show. Before that, he was conditionally released in March 2009 following a 2005 drug possession conviction in Brooklyn.

His longest stint in prison ended in December 2004, when he was paroled after serving six years for arson and robbery in the Bronx, records show.