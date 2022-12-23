Ex-con once busted in double murder shot dead outside Bronx nightclub, NYPD says

An ex-con once busted for double murder was shot dead outside a Bronx club, police said Friday.

The gunman walked up to Jeffrey Pierre, 42, Thursday night and shot him in the back as the victim argued with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near E. 240th St. in Wakefield.

Police responding to an 11:52 p.m. 911 call found Pierre on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed him to Jacobi Hospital but he could not be saved.

It was not immediately clear if the gunman knew Pierre or the man he was arguing with.

The suspect fled in a grey car, police said.

The victim, who lived more than a mile away in Eastchester, has served three state prison terms, according to records.

In May 2014, he chased down and shot dead two men who tried to carjack him in the Bronx police said.

Pierre was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV when he was approached by Jermaine Johnson and Kaiison Lewis outside the Dyer Avenue Deli Grocery in Eastchester.

When the two men tried to carjack Pierre, he turned the tables and chased them back to Johnson’s car where he fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

The would-be carjackers were killed and Pierre was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.