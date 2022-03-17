Ex-con on parole for stabbing busted for unprovoked NYC subway slashing

A parolee who served seven years in prison for a bloody knife attack has been busted for an unprovoked slashing in a Manhattan subway station, police said Thursday.

Cops nabbed Leoanel Medina on Wednesday after recognizing him from surveillance video of the attack inside the 168th St. station in Washington Heights where a 27-year-old man was slashed in the face following a bizarre stare down.

The victim was standing on the A/C platform around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Medina began staring at him.

“You looking for me?” Medina, 30, screamed, according to police. When the victim said he didn’t know him, Medina allegedly stormed over with a blade, slashing him in the face.

Medics took the victim to Harlem Hospital with a minor wound.

Medina ran off but was apprehended in the area Wednesday and charged with assault, police said. He lives near the subway station.

Medina was released from prison in November after serving seven years for a slashing on Amsterdam Ave. on May 27, 2013, cops said. Medina, his twin brother and a cousin were arrested for slashing and stabbing a 27-year-old man before running off with his cellphone.

That victim suffered serious injuries, cops said. Medina was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to first degree assault. He’s on parole until 2025, state records show.

Tuesday’s assault comes as crime on mass transit has jumped this year compared to 2021 — which saw the highest number of assaults and homicides in the subways in at least 25 years.

As of last week, major crimes reported in the subways this year are up by 81% compared with the same period last year. Robberies have nearly doubled, with 118 incidents so far this year compared with 60 by this time last year.