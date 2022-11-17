Ex-con shot in August outside Queens deli dies, killer still on loose

A 29-year-old ex-con shot outside a Queens deli in August has died, police said Thursday.

Julian Askew was home recovering from his wounds when he took a turn for the worse on Monday and was rushed to Queens Hospital, where he died, police said.

Askew was confronted by two men as he left a deli on Waltham St. near Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5.

One stepped away and got into a gray four-door sedan but the other man pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into Askew’s chest.

The gunman then hopped into the car and the two men sped off, police said.

Askew was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition but eventually recovered enough to be released. He was about a mile from home when he was shot, according to cops.

A shell casing was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

Police said Askew had been arrested five times, including twice for robbery and once for weapon possession, and was a member of Gorilla Stone Nation. Records show he served two terms in state prison.

He was paroled in March 2021 after doing nearly three years for assault and attempted robbery. Before that he was conditionally released in February 2015 after serving more than a year for attempted robbery.