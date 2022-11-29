Ex-con slain on Staten Island fired back at killers who then stole his gun

A 53-year-old ex-con shot outside a Staten Island housing project fired back at his killers — who then stole his gun as he lay dying, police sources said Tuesday.

The victim, identified by police sources as John Pena, was standing outside the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two men walked up and began arguing with him about 5:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Moments later, one of his adversaries pulled a gun and opened fire, witnesses told police. Pena pulled his own gun and returned fire before he was hit in the upper chest.

As he fell to the ground, the two attackers scooped up Pena’s gun and ran off with it, police sources said. No arrests have been made.

Medics rushed Pena to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died.

Pena was a regular customer at nearby Green Apple Deli, according to a clerk there who gave his name only as Abdul.

“Very nice man,” Abdul said. “He was a good guy. He goes about his business. He didn’t bother nobody.”

Pena’s last known address was in Philadelphia but he had relatives in Staten Island. He had been arrested multiple times in New York City for gun possession, drug possession and assault.

In 1993 Pena was sentenced to two years in prison for a robbery he committed in Manhattan. He was paroled in 1995, court records show.