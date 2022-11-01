Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies

Nov. 1—A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex.

Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.

The Condors issued a statement saying the team had relieved him of his duties after learning of the arrest.

Drown was arrested as part of a Kern County Sheriff's Office sweeping decoy operation in which a deputy poses as a minor to attempt to catch alleged predators, according to KCSO Spokeswoman Lori Meza.

By Oct. 10, Drown posted his $57,500 bail and was out of custody.