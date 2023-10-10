Ex-Congressman Will Hurd Drops Presidential Bid, Endorses Nikki Haley

Former CIA officer and Texas congressman Will Hurd exited the presidential race on Monday after failing to gain traction. He will endorse former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, whose poll numbers have recently increased but still greatly trails Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Americans deserve better than the rematch from hell between Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” Hurd wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. He said he was motivated to run for president in part to highlight “the generation-defining challenges that are in front of us, including artificial intelligence, our new Cold War with China, and the complexity of the ongoing crisis at our southern border.”

When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles. But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and… — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) October 9, 2023

