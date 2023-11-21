Ex-Conservative MP David Mackintosh not guilty over election donations

The prosecutions that ended in David Mackintosh's acquittal were the first under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA) 2000

A former Conservative MP has been found not guilty of failing to disclose the true source of political donations in the first ever trial of its kind.

David Mackintosh, ex-MP for Northampton South was cleared at Warwick Crown Court over donations to Northampton South Conservative Association (NSCA).

Co-defendant Howard Grossman was also cleared after a month-long trial.

Mr Mackintosh said "justice has been served", adding: "I have cleared my name."

Mrs Justice Eady had earlier told the jury she would accept a majority verdict of 10 or 11.

Mr Mackintosh, 44, represented Northampton South for the Conservatives between 2015 and 2017.

The former MP, of Station Court, Northampton, was accused of withholding information about the source of £39,000 donated to his election campaign fund.

He stood trial alongside businessman Mr Grossman, 61, of Greenacres, Bushey, Hertfordshire, who had been accused of using third parties to conceal the source of nine separate donations to NCSA during 2014.

Both men denied the charges against them.

Mr Mackintosh, a former leader of Northampton Borough Council, told the court he did not know any of the third parties' donations had been provided by Mr Grossman.

This was the first-ever Crown Court trial brought under under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA), which was introduced as part of the constitutional reform implemented by the 1997 Labour Government.

It followed recommendations made by the Committee on Standards in Public Life which were designed to make politics more transparent.

PPERA includes measures on party registration, political donations and campaign expenditure.

Following the verdicts, Northamptonshire Police said: "This was an important test case as it was the first time these offences have been prosecuted and we respect the jury's decision after five days of deliberation.

"While David Mackintosh and Howard Grossman were acquitted, it should be remembered that five individuals have pleaded guilty to facilitating disguised payments with two awaiting sentence."

Al Mayfield, 67, from Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, was fined £6,000 in 2021 after being the first to plead guilty.

Nirav Sheth, 50, from Harrow, west London, and Leonard Western, 73, from South Oxhey, Hertfordshire, received suspended prison sentences in January.

'A new chapter'

The remaining two defendants, Gary Platt, 67, and Sharad Bhimjiyani, 68, both from Harrow, have yet to be sentenced.

In a statement, Mr Mackintosh said: "Eight years ago false allegations were made against me but finally today justice has been served and I have cleared my name.

"It has been a difficult time for my family, my friends and for me but now a new chapter begins.

"In light of today's verdict I'm sure that some members of the Conservative Party in Northampton will be searching their souls.

"I would like to thank my solicitor Riad Ahmed and my barristers, Cairns Nelson KC and James McCrindell, for their work and support before and during the five-week trial, and for believing in me.

"Finally, I thank my dad, my brother and my whole family and friends for their love and guidance throughout this whole ordeal."

