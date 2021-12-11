Ex-convict, 49, indicted on attempted murder charges in Kalihi shooting

Dec. 11—An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 49-year-old felon with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Kalihi.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Arthur Birano Wednesday, charging him with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary, abuse of a family or household member, four counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, one count of place to keep pistol or revolver and unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bail pending trial.

Police arrested Birano on a $1 million arrest warrant on Mokauea Street in Kalihi Tuesday after CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin seeking the public's help in locating him.

The Nov. 30 shooting occurred in the 200 block of Kalihi Street. Police said a man shot a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the back. He also allegedly punched the woman several times in the face.

The gunman then fled on foot, police said.

The victims were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

According to court documents filed at Circuit Court today, Birano was also charged through felony information for carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway at the time of his arrest Tuesday.

Officers found a "ghost gun " and methamphetamine in his possession, according to police and court documents.

A ghost gun is a firearm that does not have serial numbers.

He was also charged with two counts of ownership or possession prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, one count of possession of a prohibited detachable ammunition magazine, place to keep pistol or revolver and promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree.

Birano has an extensive criminal record that includes 14 felony convictions of assault, robbery, terroristic threatening, burglary, firearms, reckless endangering, escape and theft.