Ex-convict arrested, charged for fatally slashing man’s neck near NYC Chinatown

An ex-convict was arrested and charged for fatally slashing a man’s neck during a fight near Chinatown in New York City.

What happened: The unidentified victim got into an argument with Huang Yu Feng, 49, at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday on Bayard Street near the entrance of Columbus Park. Feng was reported to have slashed the man’s neck. The victim was found by police and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Arrest and charges: Feng, who lives by Sara D. Roosevelt Park, was reportedly arrested at the scene. He was later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The altercation leading up to the physical fight is currently unclear.

Criminal history: Feng has a long history of arrests dating back over 20 years, according to the New York Police Department. He was arrested for robbery in 2000 and was also detained twice for criminal possession of a weapon and assault in 2008. In 2016 and 2018, he was taken into custody for forcible touching.

Feng also served around three months in state prison from October 2009 to January 2010 for second-degree assault and around two years in state prison on a first-degree attempted sexual abuse conviction from 2019 to 2021. He was reportedly released on parole, which expired last year.

