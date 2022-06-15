Ex-convict's financial exploitation charge dismissed

Jun. 15—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a charge that a 56-year-old ex-convict was facing in the financial exploitation of an elderly Loma Linda woman.

John D. Deckard was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on the charge pertaining to $19,600 worth of checks written to him in April 2018 on an account belonging to a 79-year-old woman, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The hearing was scuttled when the victim did not show up to testify against the defendant.

Deckard was charged in 2020 after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department. The affidavit states that he admitted to an investigator in March 2019 while he was serving time in the Missouri Department of Corrections for financial exploitation of another elderly person that he cashed several checks written to him by the Loma Linda woman.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.