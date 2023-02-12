Ex-cop accused of falsifying time sheets, GBI says

A former Griffin police officer was arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent time sheets, officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate Asia Jones, 26, of Hampton. Jones was employed with the Griffin Police Department.

According to the release, Jones was scheduled to work a part-time police job with a Griffin apartment complex.

Officials say Jones would submit a timecard claiming hours she did not work.

Investigators did not say how many times Jones falsified her time sheet.

In June 2022, Jones resigned from the police department following an internal investigation.

Jones is charged with one count of misdemeanor theft by deception and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

The case will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

