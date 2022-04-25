Ex-cop charged with assault is first Capitol riot suspect from Hudson Valley to face trial

The first trial of a Capitol riot defendant from the Hudson Valley is set to begin on Monday with jury selection in the police-assault case against Goshen resident Thomas Webster.

Webster, a retired New York City police officer and former Marine, faces six charges for allegedly tackling a cop outside the Capitol and trying to yank off his gas mask and helmet during the pro-Trump melee on Jan. 6, 2021. His case appears to be only the fourth jury trial so far out of nearly 800 people charged with taking part in the riot.

The 56-year-old suspect will be tried in a courtroom a half-mile from the riot scene after he tried in vain to have his case moved out of Washington, as other defendants also sought unsuccessfully to do. Each argued that jurors from a heavily Democratic city with many federal government workers were unlikely to be impartial.

In an order last week rejecting Webster's request for a new venue, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said the argument failed to meet the standards for an "extreme case" in which potential jurors could be presumed to be biased. He noted that juries had been empaneled in other Capitol riot cases after attorneys had questioned them to probe for partiality.

Webster can ask again to move his case out of D.C. if screening of prospective jurors for his case proves to be "ineffective in identifying a fair jury," Mehta ruled.

In a separate ruling this month, Mehta denied a request by prosecutors to prohibit Webster from arguing he acted in self-defense when he tackled the officer. His lawyer, James Monroe of Goshen, plans to make that case by saying the cop punched Webster first. Prosecutors contend he merely placed his hand on the charging Webster.

Mehta ruled it was premature to make that decision.

Thomas Webster of Goshen is shown grabbing the gas mask of a police officer outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an image prosecutors provided in court papers. The former Marine and retired New York City police officer faces seven charges for his alleged assault during the pro-Trump riot.

"The court cannot, at this stage, determine whether the evidence presented at trial, whether weakly or otherwise, will 'bear upon the issue' of self-defense," he wrote. "Not all the evidence is before the court, including, perhaps most critically, Defendant’s own potential testimony."

Webster, who retired from the New York City police in 2011 and started a landscaping business, was arrested in February 2021 after authorities circulated images of him from the attack and he turned himself in to the FBI in New Windsor. He was held in jail for more than four months and released on the condition he be confined to his home.

Prosecutors say Webster attacked the officer after shouting obscenities at him from the front of a surging mob and then pushing past a metal barrier that had held back the crowd. They say he pulled so hard on the fallen officer's helmet and gas mask that the chin strap cut off his breathing for 10 seconds. The altercation was recorded on cameras worn by that and other officers.

Webster is one of 13 men from the Hudson Valley charged with participating in the mayhem, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's election victory. Three have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and are set to be sentenced, two of them this week. The other cases are pending.

The first three jury trials of riot defendants from around the U.S. ended in convictions. The most recent verdict was on April 14, when jurors convicted a 38-year-old Ohio man who had blamed then-President Donald Trump for his actions.

Two other defendants, both from New Mexico, had more success after choosing to be tried by a judge instead of a jury. The same judge presided over both cases, delivering a split verdict for one defendant and acquitting the second on all charges.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Capitol riot suspect Thomas Webster set to face trial in assault case