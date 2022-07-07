Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. A federal judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday, July 5, set Chauvin's sentencing hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE KARNOWSKI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
  • Derek Chauvin
    American former police officer who murdered George Floyd
  • Paul A. Magnuson
    American judge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin will learn his sentence Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, with a deal in place that would extend the former Minneapolis police officer's time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison.

Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge in Floyd's killing. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson will make the final decision, with prosecutors seeking the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless.

The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did, and has already gotten a 22 1/2-year prison sentence from a state court for murdering Floyd. Attorney Eric Nelson wrote that Chauvin's “remorse will be made apparent to this Court,” suggesting Chauvin is likely to speak at Thursday's hearing.

Former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said a judge could take such a statement into consideration during sentencing.

“This is his opportunity to say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to, I didn’t think, or whatever,’” Heffelfinger said. “In federal court it’s very much to the inmate’s advantage to be remorseful, and to demonstrate remorse, even more than at a state sentencing.”

Chauvin briefly addressed Floyd's family at his state sentencing hearing in May 2021, offering condolences. Relatives of Floyd gave victim impact statements then, and have the right to do so Thursday. The family's attorneys did not respond to messages seeking comment on their plans.

In entering his federal plea, Chauvin for the first time admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even as the Black man's pleaded, “I can't breathe," and then became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is white, admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

For his own protection, Chauvin has been held in isolation in a 10-by-10-foot room at the state's maximum security prison that he's allowed to leave for an average of one hour per day for exercise.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said in a court filing last month that Chauvin might never be placed in a prison's general population because of the risks of him becoming a target.

Chauvin's plea deal calls for him to serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state one, and to serve it in federal prison. He's expected to serve more time behind bars than he would have faced on the state sentence alone.

However, experts say Chauvin might be safer, and live under fewer restrictions, in a federal prison. His security level and final destination will be up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which could send him anywhere in the country.

Chauvin would run the risk in the general population of a Minnesota state prison of encountering inmates he had arrested or investigated. While he can't totally escape his notoriety in a federal prison elsewhere, he's unlikely to encounter inmates with whom he has a direct connection. If the bureau decides he's safe enough in the general population, he'd have more opportunities to move about the facility, to work and to participate in programming.

With credit for good time in the federal system, he could serve anywhere from 17 years to 21 1/4 years behind bars, assuming the judge sticks to the range in the plea agreement. In the state system alone, Chauvin could have become entitled to parole after about 15 years.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane — were convicted in February of federal civil rights charges in Floyd's killing. Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for them.

Lane is also due to be sentenced Sept. 21 after pleading guilty in state court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Thao and Kueng turned down plea deals and are due to be tried in state court Oct. 24 on aiding and abetting charges.

Recommended Stories

  • Police officer, suspect die in shooting near Joy Road in Detroit

    A Detroit Police officer was killed and suspect was shot Wednesday night. The incident occurred near Joy Rd. and Marlowe St., the department said in a tweet.

  • Minneapolis police officer convicted in George Floyd's death set for federal sentencing

    Chauvin, who has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison for intentional second-degree, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter by a state court, pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights charges in December. After receiving reports that he was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, officer Chauvin detained Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020 by kneeling on his neck as three other officers watched. The incident lead to Floyd's death and triggered a wave of massive protests across the nation and the world.

  • Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

    GUN VIOLENCE: A trail of disturbing online posts including videos glorifying school shootings and mass violence have raised questions whether red flags were missed, reports<strong> Rachel Sharp </strong>

  • Too much illegal immigration? That’s not the problem. We need more immigrant workers

    Members of Congress and the public remain concerned that there is too much illegal immigration into the U.S. But the data suggest otherwise, Peter Crabb argues.

  • Uzbek leader blames 'foreign forces' for outbreak of unrest

    Uzbekistan's president blamed "foreign forces" on Wednesday for inciting unrest in the Central Asian state's autonomous Karakalpakstan republic, where the government says 18 people were killed in violent clashes last week. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the "unpleasant events" were a source of anguish, and the top state prosecutor would conduct a thorough investigation. The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that 107 law enforcement officers had been seriously injured, of whom 23 were in a grave condition.

  • January 6 Committee silent on actions taken to verify Hutchinson's claim Trump lunged at Secret Service agent

    January 6 Committee members over the weekend said they would be willing to hear testimony from people who could refute parts of what Cassidy Hutchinson said last week.

  • Jury finds man guilty of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle

    A 32-year-old man who grew up on the same streets in the same gang as Nipsey Hussle was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of the Grammy-winning rapper, who rose above his circumstances to become an inspiration to the neighborhood where he was eventually gunned down. The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for gunfire that hit other men at the scene. Prosecutors had sought two counts of attempted murder.

  • July 4 parade shooting suspect slipped past Illinois "red flag" safeguards

    The man charged with killing seven people at a Chicago-area July Fourth parade slipped past the safeguards of an Illinois "red flag" law designed to prevent people deemed to have violent tendencies from getting guns, officials revealed on Tuesday. The disclosures raised questions about the adequacy of the state's "red flag" laws even as a prosecutor lauded the system as "strong" during a news conference announcing seven first-degree murder charges against the 21-year-old suspect, Robert, E. Crimo III. Sergeant Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day that Crimo had legally purchased a total of five guns, including the suspected murder weapon, despite having come to law enforcement's attention twice for behavior suggesting he might harm himself or others.

  • Update: Hit-and-run driver sought who killed 12-year-old boy in ATV crash in Apple Valley

    The driver was believed to be traveling in an orange side-by-side UTV, model year 2019 to 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road.

  • Man sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

    A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a botched robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant. Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Robinson was 17 when detective James Skernivitz, 53, and informant Scott Dingess, 50, were killed Sept. 3, 2020, while they were in an unmarked car preparing for a drug operation.

  • Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to a Year in Home Confinement for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

    Kenneth Petty also must pay $55,000 and faces three years' probation

  • Macau shuts popular shopping mall in race to contain COVID outbreak

    Macau shut down a popular shopping mall adjacent to MGM China's casino resort on the city's main peninsula after several COVID-19 infections were found, as authorities raced to the biggest outbreak yet in the world's biggest gambling hub. One Central shopping mall will be shut for one week, while more than a dozen other zones or buildings, have also been ordered to close, authorities said. Macau locked down one of the city's most famous hotels, the Grand Lisboa on Tuesday, with more 500 people inside.

  • AURALEE x New Balance Continue Partnership With 2002R Collab

    Tokyo-based brand AURALEE is continuing its partnership with New Balance, reworking the 2002R...

  • Kim Kardashian, ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Hit Olivier Rousteing’s Gaultier Takeover

    Kardashian came with kid in tow, while Lucien Laviscount recovered from a scooter accident all while taking in some show-stopping looks.

  • Have $1,000 to Invest? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Protracted drawdowns in the stock market are unnerving, to say the least. Two of my personal favorites in this buyer's market are AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM). AMC Entertainment Holdings' underlying fundamentals and near-term growth prospects aren't going to win over many classic value investors.

  • Phoenix Mercury coach says Brittney Griner's detainment would be resolved 'if it was LeBron'

    Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard discussed the message being sent by not acting faster to bring detained Brittney Griner home from Russia.

  • Injured Rafael Nadal advances to Wimbledon semis with grueling win over Taylor Fritz

    Rafael Nadal kept his Grand Slam dream alive with a Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. Despite an abdominal injury, he advanced to play Nick Kyrgios.

  • Man pleads guilty to murder, armed burglary in the killing of Jacksonville Coast Guard member

    On Tuesday, the man accused of killing a Jacksonville Coast Guard member during a car burglary in Riverside last August pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed burglary.

  • NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

    The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals — and possible political trouble in Turkey. “This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” the head of the alliance, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said. The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally approved decisions made at a NATO summit in Madrid last week, when the leaders of member nations invited Russia’s neighbor Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club.

  • Shane M. Skelly, 30, allegedly created child pornography of sexual contact with 2-year-old

    Bail remains at $250,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of creating child pornography from his alleged sexual contact with a toddler