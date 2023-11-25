Ex-cop convicted in George Floyd killing stabbed in prison, AP source says

The ex-police officer convicted for the murder of George Floyd was reportedly stabbed in an Arizona prison Friday.

Derek Chauvin was stabbed by a fellow inmate and seriously injured at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tuscon, Arizona, a source told The Associated Press. FCI Tucson is a medium-security prison that has reportedly faced problems with security and staffing.

In a Friday press release, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed that an “individual” at the prison in Arizona had been assaulted around 12:30 P.M. The FBI had also been notified, according to the release.

“No employees were injured during the incident,” the BOP’s statement read. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued. The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

The BOP did not reveal the identity of the person who was assaulted.

Chauvin was sent to FCI Tucson in August 2022 to serve simultaneous sentences for violating Floyd’s civil rights and for second-degree murder.

Floyd’s killing in May 2020 sparked a civil rights movement and reckoning about the historical treatment of Black people in the U.S. by both institutions and individuals.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal of his murder conviction by Chauvin last week.

The Hill has reached out to Chauvin’s lawyer and the FBI.

The Associated Press contributed.

