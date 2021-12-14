Ex-cop who fatally shot Breonna Taylor performed 'above standard,' merit board told

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Detective Myles Cosgrove performed "above standard" under the circumstances when he fired 16 rounds into Breonna Taylor's apartment, a witness testified to the Louisville Police Merit Board on Tuesday morning.

"So from your field of study, was Detective Cosgrove's performance under stress deficient or in any way below average?" Derrick Wright, an attorney for the ex-cop, asked.

"I don't believe so," said Mike Musengo, a consultant and instructor with the Force Science Institute. "I think his performance was above standard."

Former Interim Chief Yvette Gentry fired Cosgrove in January for failing to "properly identify a target" when he shot 16 times into Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020, after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired one shot, striking Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

Six of the 32 rounds fired by officers struck Taylor, but the FBI concluded Cosgrove fired the fatal shot.

Cosgrove's hearing began more than a month ago, on Nov. 9 and 10, with the city making the case as to why Cosgrove's firing should be upheld. Now, Cosgrove's attorneys have begun calling witnesses, starting with Musengo.

A retired police officer from New York, Musengo now works with the Force Science Institute, a group that focuses on the physical and mental reaction of police officers in high-stress situations. While the institute presents its work as unbiased and scientific, it is viewed by some as pro-police and has been criticized as "pseudoscience."

Assistant County Attorney Brendan Daugherty argued unsuccessfully against Musengo's inclusion as an expert witness, saying he had no relevant college degrees, conducted no research and published no peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Cosgrove told investigators he shot at a "distorted shadowy mask" and was unsure how many times he fired his weapon.

Musengo testified that neither of those are abnormal responses to shootings.

When one sense sharpens, he said, it does so at the expense of others; the brain can't make a memory of what it didn't process.

And, Musengo said, officers shouldn't be trained to count their rounds because that takes their attention from where it needs to be — on the threat — when every second matters.

When the hearing began last month, Daugherty argued Taylor died because of Cosgrove's failure to identify a threat.

The department said Cosgrove was reckless, firing into Taylor's apartment without knowing who he was shooting at. Cosgrove's attorneys argued he made an instant life-or-death decision to protect himself and his partner.

Cosgrove was one of three officers fired for his role in the attempted search of and subsequent shooting at Taylor's apartment.

Fired Louisville officer Myles Cosgrove prepares to testify at a hearing in his attempt to regain his job.

Joshua Jaynes, the detective who secured the search warrant, also was fired in January for lying on the affidavit he swore to a judge. Jaynes appealed to the Merit Board, which upheld his firing in June. He is now suing to be reinstated.

Additionally, Brett Hankison was fired in 2020 for "blindly" firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment and faces three counts of wanton endangerment shooting into the apartment of Taylor's neighbors. He plans to appeal to the Merit Board after his criminal proceedings have concluded.

His criminal trial is currently set for Feb. 1, 2022.

