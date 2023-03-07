Ex-cop fired for Roger Stone ties says NYPD commissioner should be sacked for inviting Cardi B to speak [EXCLUSIVE]

A former city cop booted from the force for associating with Trump adviser Roger Stone says the mayor should follow the same standard and fire NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell for inviting rapper Cardi B, a convicted criminal, to speak at the Police Academy.

Officer Sal Greco called out Sewell in a Monday court filing in his lawsuit against the NYPD, and said Mayor Adams should sack her, and anyone else who associated the rapper during her Feb. 23 visit.

“The NYPD violated their own patrol guide procedure when they wrongfully and knowingly associated and appeared with Cardi B, who is a known criminal and gang member, ushering her around in a secure police facility,” Greco said Tuesday. “If I was terminated for my friendship with Roger Stone, then the Police Commissioner, and any other officer, or civilian member of the department that came into contact with Cardi B must also be terminated.”

The rapper showed up at an NYPD “Girl’s Talk” event at the Queens police academy, where she spoke to and danced with dozens of teens, giving out prizes and offering advice about peer pressure.

Greco was fired in August after the NYPD brought internal charges accusing him of associating with Stone —who was convicted of lying to Congress in 2019 and sentenced to 40 months in prison before Trump pardoned him.

The former cop was with Stone at his sentencing hearing in Washington in 2020, and again at a Washington hotel on the weekend of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. There was no indication he took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

During Greco’s departmental trial, the NYPD alleged that he was acting as Stone’s paid, armed bodyguard. The department also claimed Greco had ties to the Oathkeepers, which provided security to Stone and were key in the attempted insurrection.

His amended lawsuit against the city, filed Monday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, referenced the 30-year-old rapper’s admitted ties to the Bloods gang, her tweets talking about criminal activity and her arrest on felony charges for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing attack at the Angels Strip Club in College Point, Queens.

In one 2017 tweet referenced in the lawsuit, the “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP” entertainer boasted that she was “a big time Blood since I was 16.”

She also talked about being a member of the Bloods in a 2018 GQ profile.

Greco’s lawyer, Eric Sanders, called his firing “hypocritical,” and said the police rule barring officers from associating with known criminals is too broad, and used arbitrarily to punish cops the department doesn’t like.

“It just shows you the hypocrisy in the police department, what’s done. This is typical First Amendment stuff. Who determines what’s good and what’s bad?” Sanders said.

He also questioned what benefit the NYPD gets from allowing Cardi B enter a secure police facility to speak to young people, even if it’s in a mentoring role.

“If that’s true, then I guess we should take Roger Stone and put him in the police society, have him speak, right? He’s paid his debt to society. As a matter of fact, he’s been pardoned.

Stone also blasted the event with Cardi B, telling the Daily News Tuesday that her “hobnobbing with NYPD brass violates the exact same regulation Greco was fired and lost his job, pension and his ability to work as a police officer in another jurisdiction under.”

There can only be one standard. I am hopeful that the court will provide justice for Officer Greco in this matter of outrageous double standards,” Stone said.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was sentenced to 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanors over a violent brawl with bartender sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, at the Queens strip club. She was required to complete her community service by March 1 or serve 15 days in jail.

Cardi B was one of about 10 people involved in the melee, authorities said. She was initially hit with felony assault charges.

The NYPD and Cardi B’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.