Ex-cop found with $570K in van after crash with soccer team bus, Nebraska sheriff says

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A former officer driving a minivan collided with a Nebraska high school soccer team’s bus on Interstate 80, officials say.

Then deputies say they found a large haul of cash in his van.

The Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School girls soccer team was going to a game when the van and their bus collided on Wednesday, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

Though no student was seriously injured, both drivers went to a Lincoln hospital, officials say.

While investigating the crash, Seward County deputies discovered $570,000 in cash in the van. A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows several clear bags with neatly wrapped bundles of cash. Investigators said they suspect it could be drug money.

The driver was identified only as a 62-year-old man from California and former law enforcement officer. An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.

The soccer team was going to a district championship game against North Platte High School with a chance to advance to the state tournament on the line, according to the Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School website.

Despite the crash, the team still played the game but lost 3-0, The North Platte Telegraph reported.

