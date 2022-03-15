Ex Cop Found Dead | South Side Irish Parade | Ukraine Donations

Miss a day, miss a lot. Let's get you all caught up with Tuesday's Top Southland Stories.

The Will County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a Frankfort man, who was an ex cop who was convicted in 2016 of robbing drug dealers, died Sunday while in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air Sunday as the South Side Irish Parade made its triumphant return to Beverly and Morgan Park. An estimated 260,000 parade goers lined Western Avenue for the return of the beloved parade after a two-year coronavirus hiatus.

Park Forest Police Department officials announced Friday they are donating 22 bulletproof vests to civilians and troops in Ukraine in light of the country's recent attacks from Russia.

The father of a 3-year-old boy who got ahold of a gun, shooting and killing his mother Sunday evening, will be charged in connection with the incident.

According to Dolton officials, a 22-year-old woman was done shopping at a grocery store and placed her toddler son into the backseat. The woman, later identified as Dejah Bennet, was then struck by one bullet after police said the boy found his father's gun in the car and pulled the trigger.

A second man has been arrested for a string of gas station robberies in Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Hickory Hills, police said. Marlon Triplett, 32, appeared Friday before Cook County Judge Donald Havis on three felony counts of armed robbery.

Oak Lawn police are alerting residents to another crime wave of catalytic converter thefts. Eight catalytic converters were swiped during the overnight hours of March 9 and March 10. The vehicles targeted appear to be Honda CRVs and Mitsubishi Outlanders.

