Ex-cop going to prison after he’s convicted of raping women on duty, WA officials say

A former Spokane police officer convicted of raping two women while he was investigating their injuries from physical assaults is headed to prison, multiple news outlets reported.

Nathan Nash, 39, was sentenced to 14 years to life in prison on Thursday, Oct. 13, KXLY reported.

He was convicted by a jury on second and third-degree rape charges in August, KREM reported. He was found not guilty on an unlawful imprisonment charge, the outlet reported.

One woman spoke during Nash’s sentencing about how he sexually assaulted her during a follow-up visit after she reported being beaten by her boyfriend, The Spokesman-Review reported. Nash was convicted of third-degree rape in her case.

Nash was also convicted of second-degree rape of a 41-year-old woman who testified he had raped her during a follow-up visit to photograph her injuries from an assault, the outlet reported.

Nash will also go to trial on misconduct charges this month, KHQ-TV reported.

“Nathan Nash betrayed the oath he took as a public servant and the trust instilled in him by the citizens of Spokane. His actions are inexcusable and today the court, a jury of his peers, held him accountable for his actions,” the Spokane Police Department said in a statement following his conviction.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

