Ex-cop pleads no contest in masochistic corruption case

Thomas Merenda, the former Lauderhill cop accused of forcing a woman against her will to gratify him sexually by punching him in the groin, pleaded no contest to criminal charges Monday, eliminating the possibility of an embarrassing trial over whether an act of masochism can be considered “unlawful compensation” for a law enforcement officer.

Merenda, 45, faces a maximum of 16 years in prison when he is sentenced in January. Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan is trying to make arrangements to have Merenda sentenced at the same time as his co-defendant, former officer Franklin Hartley, 44.

Hartley pleaded no contest in August to unlawful compensation and battery. Prosecutors say Hartley saw the two victims leaving a Lauderhill strip club on May 24, 2012, and followed them to a nearby Taco Bell. There, he accused the driver of running a red light and ordered the women to follow him to the back of a tire shop at 7300 W. Commercial Blvd.

On his way there, according to prosecutors and investigators, Hartley contacted Merenda via police radio and directed him to the tire shop.

Hartley is accused of forcing the driver to perform oral and vaginal sex. Merenda and Hartley then said they would not let the women go until the passenger punched Merenda between his legs, assuring her that he liked the pain.

Unlawful compensation is a second-degree felony in Florida, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Hartley pled to two counts and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, plus another year for battery. Merenda pled to one count of unlawful compensation and one count of battery.

Before Monday’s plea, jury selection was set to begin in Merenda’s case, and defense lawyer Eric Schwartzreich said he was prepared to argue that a punch in the groin did not meet any reasonable definition of “compensation.”

But the prospect of a publicly embarrassing trial, and the consequences of losing, proved too much for Merenda to endure, his lawyer said. Merenda’s wife passed away in 2020 and he has two daughters, 21 and 15.

Although the defense did not reach a deal with prosecutors, and Merenda could expect a minimum prison term of at least 21 months under official guidelines, Schwartzreich said he will urge the judge to keep his client out of prison and sentence him to probation instead.

Hartley is also seeking a term of probation, though his minimum sentence under statutory guidelines is a little over three-and-a-half years.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office will be seeking jail or prison time for both defendants “given the seriousness of the charges,” said office spokeswoman Paula McMahon. The women were told they would not be able to leave the scene until the victim in Merenda’s case complied with his masochistic demand, prosecutors said in previous hearings.

In pleading no contest, neither Hartley nor Merenda legally admitted to the crimes with which they were charged. They will be convicted of the felonies, however, and sentenced as if they were guilty. Neither will be allowed to work in law enforcement again.

