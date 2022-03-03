Ex-cop says he 'absolutely' did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid





Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who shot 10 bullets into a neighboring apartment during the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, said on trial Wednesday that he did "absolutely" nothing wrong, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.

None of the shots fired by Hankinson hit Taylor, however prosecutors say his actions were reckless. Hankison contends his actions were reasonable, as he felt he was saving the lives of fellow officers.

The bullets he fired on March 12, 2020 went into the apartment of a family with a young child.

"Is there anything, Brett, that you feel like you did wrong on March 13 at 3003 Springfield Drive?" defense attorney Stew Mathews asked during the hearing.

"Absolutely not," Hankison said, adding that the raid was a "tragedy" and Taylor "didn't need to die that night."

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, left the room after those remarks from Hankison, according to the Courier Journal.

Hankison was on the stand for hours Wednesday in a trial expected conclude on Thursday and go to jury deliberations.

Taylor was killed during the 2020 raid when officers broke down her apartment door to search for drugs. Her boyfriend thought an intruder was coming in and fired his gun at the officers. They returned fire, hitting and killing Taylor.

No police have been charged in her death.