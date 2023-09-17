Ex-cop sentenced on drug charges

Sep. 17—A former Ironton police office was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday on drug charges.

Bradley Spoljaric, 30, who pleaded guilty on the drug charges, was also fined $100. He may file for judicial release after 30 days.

Spoljaric was arrested on July 27, 2022, after an investigation by the Ironton Police Department. He resigned from the force on Aug. 4, 2022.

The sentence came from visiting judge L. Alan Goldberry in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. Goldberry presided over the case after Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard recused himself.