Ex-cop sentenced in off-duty incident involving newspaper delivery driver

ST. JOHNS — A former city of DeWitt police officer who was charged with felonious assault after following and pulling a gun on a newspaper delivery driver in a 2021 off-duty incident was sentenced to a year of probation on Monday.

29th Circuit Judge Cori Barkman also ordered Chad Vorce, 46, to do 40 hours of community service and gave him 30 days in jail, to be held in abeyance upon completion of his probation, court records indicate.

Vorce pleaded no contest in September to misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault. He resigned from the city police force and surrendered his police officer certification.

“We prioritized the victim’s wishes along with the officer’s resignation and the surrender of his MCOLES certification,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release. “The city and township of DeWitt are safer communities because of this plea. Today’s sentencing ensures that Vorce will not wear another badge in another town without considerable scrutiny from The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.”

The incident involving the delivery driver, Alexander Hamilton, then 19, happened in January 2021 after Vorce saw a "suspicious" man in a van driving erratically in Vorce's DeWitt Township neighborhood, according to police reports.

Vorce followed the van out of the neighborhood and drew his gun on the man, who was delivering the Lansing State Journal, on Driftwood Drive near Airport Road, Nessel's office said. He pulled a gun on the man a second time in a gas station parking lot, the attorney general said.

Vorce was fired the following May but was later reinstated by an arbirator, although he didn't immediately resume law enforcement duties because his license hadn't been reactivated, the State Journal reported in January 2022.

He was ordered to stand trial on charges of felonious assault, misconduct in office and felony firearm possession after a preliminary hearing in July 2022.

Vorce told police during the investigation he thought Hamilton was trying to ram him with his van. An attorney who represented him in that hearing said Vorce was acting as a private citizen but was unable to turn off the training he had as a police officer.

No-contest pleas are not a formal admission of guilt but are treated as a conviction for sentencing purposes.

As part of his sentence, Vorce cannot possess a weapon, badge or anything else identifying him as law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Former cop sentenced in off-duty incident involving newspaper delivery driver