Ex-cop who swung flagpole, tackled officer on Jan. 6 claims he showed 'restraint'

Ryan J. Reilly
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — A former New York City police officer who swung a flagpole at and tackled an officer protecting the U.S. Capitol is claiming self-defense, with his lawyer telling jurors that his actions on Jan. 6 were "really a show of restraint."

Thomas Webster, a Donald Trump supporter who was in D.C. on Jan. 6 in support of Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, is facing six charges, including a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers using a dangerous weapon.

Webster is the fourth Capitol defendant to face a jury trial. Jan. 6 defendants Dustin Thompson, Thomas Robertson, and Guy Reffitt were each found guilty on all counts at their jury trials.

Thomas Webster at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (via FBI)
Thomas Webster at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (via FBI)

Video played during opening arguments on Tuesday shows Webster pushing a barricade and swinging a metal flagpole at an officer before tackling him to the ground, choking the officer with his gas mask.

But James E. Monroe, an attorney from Goshen, New York, who is representing Webster, told jurors that the officer struck Webster and “started this whole thing.” Monroe claimed the officer’s use of force as a mob pushed against the barricades was inappropriate, and said his client was upset by the force used against members of the mob of thousands who had already passed a barricade and were unlawfully present on the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol during a riot.

“This case is built on the lies of a young officer from the Metropolitan Police Department,” Monroe alleged.

Noah Rathbun, the officer with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department who was tackled by Webster, is expected to testify in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Arin Levenson Mirell, one of the federal prosecutors on the case, told jurors on Tuesday that Jan. 6 "was a day unlike any day this country has ever seen," adding that thousands of rioters had overwhelmed officers.

"Our democracy came grinding to a halt," Mirell said. Webster, she said, "came ready for battle" with a bulletproof vest issued to him by the New York City Police Department.

Mirell called Webster "rage-filled" and said Rathbun tried to disarm Webster after he swung the metal flagpole at him, sending part of the pole flying.

Finding Webster guilty was the "only reasonable and logical verdict," Mirell said.

In an unrelated incident months after the Jan. 6 attack, on May 24, 2021, Rathbun fatally shot an armed man who had allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Rathbun shot the 26-year-old when the man “took up a shooting stance and pointed his rifle” at him. Rathbun, who has been on the force since 2015, was not charged in the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One last pass: Getzlaf wraps up career in Ducks' loss to STL

    Ryan Getzlaf skated in with the puck on his stick and a clear path to goal. With an entire building practically begging him to shoot, the Anaheim Ducks' longtime captain glanced left, spun right and feathered a breathtaking, behind-the-back pass to trailing teammate Adam Henrique, who did not miss. The final point of Getzlaf's 17 NHL seasons both epitomized and punctuated everything that made him one of the greatest playmaking centers of his era and a monumental player in California hockey.

  • Gov. Little can evade debates all he wants. But he can’t evade Idaho voters

    Gov. Brad Little claims his record is “non-debatable,” but that’s far from true. Here is a list of questions voters should ask him, since he won’t face them in debates, writes Marty Trillhaase. | Opinion

  • Trial opens for ex-NYPD officer charged in Capitol riot

    Body camera video captured a "rage-filled" retired police officer attacking one of the outnumbered police officers trying to hold off a mob of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, a federal prosecutor told jurors Tuesday. Jurors saw both videos at the start of Webster's trial, the first among dozens of cases in which a defendant is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell also showed jurors a photo of Webster holding a U.S. Marine Corps flag on a metal pole in front of the Washington monument before the riot erupted.

  • Trump says he won’t return to Twitter after Elon Musk buyout

    Former President Trump told Fox News Monday that he will not be returning to Twitter, which he is still banned from, while praising Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s move to acquire the platform. Speaking to FoxNews.com, Trump said that he would stay on his own platform, Truth Social. He added, “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll…

  • Oklahoma panel says candidate can't be called 'The Patriot'

    A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled. The board decided Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can't refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot. Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it’s a name the candidate is generally known by or who does business using the nickname.

  • St. Louis inmate seen in jail assault says guard ordered him to do it

    Video captures two inmates beat a third inside a cell in March 2021 as now-fired corrections officer Demeria Thomas keeps others away. Kevin Moore says Thomas threatened him with several false allegations had he not carried out the attack.

  • New texts show Meadows caught between two sides in Jan. 6 mayhem

    Newly revealed text messages to Mark Meadows show former President Trump’s chief of staff caught in the middle between factions of the GOP pressuring him to challenge the 2020 election as others close to the White House expressed reservations about the validity of Trump’s election fraud claims. The messages — part of a trove of…

  • Exclusive-Trump weighs how deeply to dig into his war chest for November elections

    Former President Donald Trump is weighing how much to spend and how many Republican candidates to fund in this year's elections as he faces pressure to use his war chest to help Republicans gain control of Congress, two sources familiar with the matter said. Trump's Save America leadership political action committee has become a fundraising juggernaut since its inception in November 2020, amassing some $112.5 million in cash but spending only around $17 million to help pay for rallies and promote Republicans, according to the latest federal filings. Save America's limited spending has raised questions among campaign finance experts and political observers, who say it might signal that he is reserving cash for a presidential run in 2024.

  • Judge temporarily blocks Biden’s rescission of Title 42

    A federal judge in Louisiana says he intends to block the Biden administration’s plans for rescinding Title 42, siding with GOP-led states that had asked for the courts to force the White House to temporarily retain the pandemic-era border policy. The decision from Judge Robert Summerhays, an appointee of former President Trump, will prevent the…

  • U.S. to widen COVID antiviral pill distribution

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is aiming to expand access to COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments like Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid by doubling the number of locations at which they are available, the White House said on Tuesday. Pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program for distributing antiviral treatments will be able to order the free treatments directly from the U.S. government starting this week.

  • Editorial: Truth doesn't matter to the GOP

    House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was caught lying, and few Republicans seem to care.

  • An Awful Situation, Surging China Pandemic, Markets Find Religion, Fed, Earnings

    One positive takeaway last week was the very low trading volume for Nasdaq-listed stocks in aggregate and for constituent names of the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Biden Taps Bridget Brink as Next Ambassador to Ukraine; Previous Diplomat Was Fired by Trump

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Brink, who will have to be confirmed by the Senate, was "deeply experienced in the region" and would "be a very strong representative"

  • 6 things parents should know about mental health before sending a kid to college

    In the wake of Stanford senior Katie Meyer's tragic death by suicide, parents are wondering how they can support their college kids' mental health.

  • ‘Cowards and Sycophants’: Don Winslow Rails Against Republicans, Talks Gangster Novel ‘City of Fire’

    The author kicks off a new trilogy — which he says will be his last books — and explains why he keeps making viral anti-Trump videos

  • The military race for low Earth orbit satellites - and why China is behind

    In Ukraine, Russian forces have bombarded telecommunications towers and damaged cables but Ukraine's military bases have stayed online. Some parts of the country have remained connected through a network of more than 10,000 small satellite dishes plugged into the Starlink system, a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites owned and operated by SpaceX, a private US aerospace company. Starlink has become such an essential service that Ukraine's aerial reconnaissance unit has reportedly us

  • Florida Gov. Desantis Signs 'Stop Woke Act' Limiting Race-Based Discussions Into Law

    Florida Gov. Ron Desantis officially signed H.B. 7, or the “Stop Woke Act,” a bill aimed at limiting how schools, colleges, and businesses discuss issues of race into law, according to the Associated Press.

  • Why did women vote for Hitler? Long-forgotten essays hold some answers

    Adolf Hitler surrounded by German supporters in 1937. De Agostini EditorialThe rise of Hitler and the Nazi Party in the 1930s came on the back of votes from millions of ordinary Germans – both men and women. But aside from a few high-profile figures, such as concentration camp guard Irma Grese and “concentration camp murderess” Ilse Koch, little is known about the everyday women who embraced the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, known more commonly as the Nazi Party. What little data we

  • State to seek death penalty for man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder

    Jean Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to an indictment.

  • Photo shows 2011 Russian plane crash, not the China Eastern Airlines wreckage

    A photo has circulated repeatedly in news articles and social media posts which claim it shows the crash site of a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet that plummeted into a mountainside in southern China in March 2022, killing everyone on board. However, the photo actually shows the aftermath of another plane disaster in Russia in 2011.The photo was published by Taiwanese TV broadcaster Chung T'ien Television via Yahoo News on March 24, 2022 here.Captioned "Aerial photo taken after China Easter