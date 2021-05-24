Ex-cop trying to skirt ticket impersonated federal agent in NC — badge and all, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·4 min read

A 58-year-old man accused of speeding in a 1965 convertible on a North Carolina highway told the police officer who pulled him over that he was a federal agent “on the job,” prosecutors said.

“In this car?” the cop replied, according to body camera footage cited in court filings.

Following multiple conversations about the veracity of his claims, Allen David Reinemund, of Holly Springs, was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer. On Friday, prosecutors said, he was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

“Playing cops and robbers is a game best left to kids, because impersonating a special agent is a serious crime that has even more serious consequences,” Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez said in a news release announcing the sentence.

Martinez oversees Homeland Security Investigations in North Carolina — the same agency for which Reinemund claimed to work.

A subsequent investigation into Reinemund’s past showed he was a former police officer. But public records indicated he was fired after less than six months on the job for “untruthful statements.” Reinemund was charged in a criminal complaint in October and pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating an officer in February, court filings show.

A defense attorney representing him did not immediately respond to McClatchy News request for comment on Monday.

According to an affidavit accompanying the complaint, Reinemund was pulled over by a trooper with the State Highway Patrol on March 9, 2020, just before 3 p.m. He was driving a 1965 Shelby Cobra convertible and going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Highway 401 in Fuquay-Varina.

The trooper’s body camera captured their exchange.

In the footage reviewed by investigators, Reinemund told the trooper he was “on the job” with HSI, according to the affidavit. When the trooper questioned whether he was on duty while driving the classic car, Reinemund back-tracked and said he was not.

The trooper checked his license and asked for some identification that showed Reinemund worked for HSI. At that point, court filings state, Reinemund handed him a badge.

As the conversation continued, Reinemund claimed to have worked in law enforcement in New Jersey and Arizona before joining the Department of Homeland Security. The trooper again asked for his credentials — an ID, phone number or the name of a supervisor to call.

“I have had people impersonate,” the trooper said in the body camera footage, according to court filings. “That is why I am trying to figure it out right now.”

Switching gears, Reinemund then told him he was a contractor for HSI.

“No, I know exactly what I told you. And, I don’t deny it,” he said in reference to his claims of working for HSI. “I mean, I should have phrased it a little differently as a contractor.”

The trooper subsequently accused him of lying and Reinemund was arrested. He repeated his claims of once working in law enforcement once he was taken to the Wake County Detention Center, prosecutors said.

“I wanted to get out of a ticket, but I haven’t had a ticket, I am 58 years old and I haven’t had a ticket my entire life,” he reportedly said during the exchange.

Six months later, prosecutors said, Reinemund sent a picture to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office showing a ballistic vest, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent badge and a hat with the agency’s name on it in an attempt to get the charges dropped.

The photograph prompted Homeland Security to investigate and a search warrant was carried out at Reinemund’s house. Prosecutors said investigators confiscated a badge, ballistic vest and other law enforcement gear during the search.

An HSI agent assigned to the case also said in the affidavit that he had never heard of Reinemund and cross-checked his name with the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, which also had no record of his employment.

The agent said he then searched Reinemund on the internet and discovered he had been “Brady” listed, meaning his name was in a police database flagging him for “credibility issues.” The Phoenix Police Department later confirmed Reinemund had worked as an officer from July 2002 to December 2002 but was terminated for “Oral and Untruthful Statements.”

A news article from 2003 also showed Reinemund was previously arrested on charges he impersonated a cop after he got pulled over for erratic driving, the agent said.

‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

Woman posing as teen online forced girl to perform sex acts on boys, Louisiana cops say

Scammers targeting job hunters with fake listings, FBI warns. Here are the red flags

Recommended Stories

  • Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry

    Indian police said on Monday they visited a Twitter office to serve notice to its country managing director about an investigation into the social media giant's tagging of a post by a ruling party spokesman as "manipulated media". Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party last week shared portions of a document on Twitter they said was created by the main opposition Congress and highlighted government failures in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress complained to Twitter saying the document was fake, after which the U.S. company marked some of the posts - including one by BJP spokesman Sambit Patra - as "manipulated media".

  • Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

    Napoli came off worst in the final day battle between three teams for two Champions League spots. Gennaro Gattuso’s side simply needed to beat midtable Hellas Verona to keep hold of the top-four spot in which they began the day. The form book suggested that it was a formality, as Napoli had won three consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals in the process, and the visitors were without a victory in eight games.

  • Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-Luxe Island Include

    Somehow, the private island just got more luxurious.

  • Marlon Tuipulotu to switch jersey numbers after Ryan Kerrigan chooses the No. 90

    Ryan Kerrigan to wear jersey No. 90 for the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Amazon could reportedly announce a roughly $9 billion deal to acquire MGM, the studio behind James Bond and Rocky, as early as this week

    The negotiations could signal Amazon wants to expand its Prime streaming library with MGM's array of content, which includes the James Bond franchise.

  • SC Supreme Court set to weigh whether controversial Heritage Act is unconstitutional

    The controversial SC law prevents local governments from removing Confederate monuments from public places. Now critics will have their day in court.

  • This Car Detailing Putty Is a Genius Way to Clean Remotes, Keyboards, and More

    Shoppers call the $7 gel “satisfying and fun” to clean with.

  • Everything You Need to Know to Shrink a Pimple Overnight (Really)

    Zap that zit.

  • Morgan Wallen has not met with the NAACP

    Country singer Morgan Wallen has failed to keep up with his plans to meet with the NAACP following his N-word controversy earlier this year. In the video, Wallen is seen outside hurling profanities at his friends after a night out. Although Wallen was seen using the slur towards his friends ignorantly and not out of racial hatred, his career was quickly affected.

  • Italian band 'Måneskin' wins Eurovision 2021

    Eurovision's newest winner has been crowned. The top prize this year went to Italy's glam rock band Maneskin, whose anthem 'Zitti e Buoni' swept the public vote, which counts for half the points. They also beat out professional jury favourites Switzerland and France in the process.Vocalist Damiano David celebrated true to glam rock form. "It's an unbelievable feeling. We feel like everything we did since the day we met, since the day we started playing on the streets is really making sense. It's worth it."The world's most popular live music event returned this year in the Netherlands, after being cancelled last year because of the global health crisis. The audience was a lot smaller this year - and a lot less international. 3,500 people were in attendance after stringent testing - and were mostly Dutch. And after more than 30 years, the Italians were happy bringing the win back home to one of the countries most affected by the crisis. "It's just so important for us that it's coming to Italy because we think it could be a message of hope because of this hard year we've been through."Maneskin's winning song is unlike the kitschy pop that Eurovision is known for. But it was a favourite with bookmakers and fans before the contest. One Eurovision blogger said the song seemed perfect for European fans who have been stuck in lockdown.The television show draws an audience of about 200 million every year.

  • Princess Diana & JFK Junior Had a Secret Meeting in Plain Sight NYC

    In the summer of 1995, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana secretly met in the royal’s suite at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Since then there’s been much speculation as to what exactly the two spoke about, or why they met in the first place. At the time, both Princess Diana and […]

  • Will the NFL place Deshaun Watson on paid leave?

    Many league insiders and observers have assumed that, given the sheer volume of civil cases pending against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the NFL eventually will place him on paid leave pending the resolution of 22 lawsuits. Given that the litigation schedule ensures that Watson won’t be questioned under oath until after the next Super Bowl, [more]

  • 149 arrested at Huntington Beach birthday party that drew thousands, police say

    At least 149 people were arrested in Southern California's Huntington Beach over the weekend after a birthday party invitation went viral on social media and drew "unruly crowds," according to police. The Huntington Beach Police Department said it began making preparations for the "highly publicized event" earlier in the week after it became aware of a video posted on TikTok inviting people to the city's beach on Saturday evening for a large party, dubbed "Adrian's Kickback." A namesake hashtag has since been viewed more than 265 million times on the social media platform.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Japan opened mass inoculation centres on Monday as the country races to vaccinate most of its elderly population against COVID-19 before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The centres in Tokyo and Osaka will vaccinate thousands of people every day, giving a boost to Japan's sluggish inoculation drive as officials battle a fourth wave of infections. Hospitals in Osaka are buckling, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a "system collapse" and advise against holding the Olympics.

  • Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley transferring to Indiana

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. Buckley's best season was 2018 when he had 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown.

  • Will Dominic Cummings’ herd immunity evidence produce a smoking gun?

    On March 13 last year, 10 days before the first Covid lockdown, Sir Patrick Vallance went on the Radio 4 Today programme to explain the government strategy. It was, he said, "to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not to suppress it completely. Also because most people, the vast majority of people, get a mild illness, to build up some degree of herd immunity as well so that more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission. "At the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable from it – those are the key things we need to do." The day before, Boris Johnson had used another turn of phrase. Referring to a graph showing how cases would quickly peak and overwhelm the NHS without action, he said: "We've got to squash that sombrero." Until that point, officials had held out the faintest of hopes that Britain could "contain" the pandemic. Now they were saying all that could be done was to "delay" the peak of the crisis, with hopes that it could be pushed into the summer with the curve flattened so the number of cases could be reduced. Within all that, one phrase keeps returning to haunt ministers and health officials – "herd immunity", and whether policies were deliberately aiming to achieve it or merely to avoid the risks inherent in a strategy of total suppression. In furious tweets over the weekend, Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's former senior adviser, accused Number 10 of lying in saying herd immunity had never been part of its Covid strategy.

  • Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

    The court ruled that the officer, Youssef Mohieldin al-Fiky, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, rammed a protester with his car as security forces were dispersing a sit-in outside the military headquarters in June 2019. The protester, Hanafy Abdel-Shakour, was one of over 120 people killed during the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan that June. It followed two months after the military ousted then-President Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule.

  • Excerpt: Elton John Recounts His Drag History and Remembers ‘True Punk Rebel’ Divine

    "Divine’s fearlessness inspires me to this day," John writes in new book The Queer Bible of John Waters muse. "Divvy’s spirit will linger forever"

  • Bridgewater’s comments on Joe Brady drew ire. They didn’t tell full story, QB says

    The quarterback speaks publicly for the first time since joining the Broncos.

  • 'It's time': NYC schools to fully reopen in September

    "It's time for everyone to come back, it's time for us all to be together," de Blasio said on Monday during a press conference. "It's time to do things the way they're meant to be done."In the current school year, the system has offered a hybrid weekly schedule in which students attend classes in person three days a week and learn remotely for two days, and then reverse the pattern on an alternating basis. Most parents also opted to keep their children home for remote learning five days a week.