Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd's rights face arraignment

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMY FORLITI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday at a hearing that could also address some pretrial motions.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. His death led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

At federal arraignment hearings, defendants can have the charges read to them, and not guilty pleas are typically entered. The parties were to appear at Tuesday's hearing via videoconference.

Prosecutors and attorneys for the former officers could also argue several motions on Tuesday.

Among them, Kueng and Thao have asked that their federal trials be separated from Chauvin’s, saying they would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside him. Lane asked to join that request, which is being opposed by prosecutors. It wasn’t immediately clear if that issue will come up at Tuesday’s hearing, because both sides have agreed the request was premature and have asked to set it aside until more information develops, according to court documents.

The federal indictment alleges Chauvin violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. All four officers are also charged with depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to provide him with medical care.

During Floyd's arrest, he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

The four officers were also charged in state court, where Chauvin’s trial was eventually separated from the others due to space restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. The other three former officers face state trial next March on aiding and abetting counts.

Chauvin is also charged in a separate federal indictment alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Meanwhile, the federal government is investigating policing practices in Minneapolis. The investigation known as a “pattern or practice” — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — includes a sweeping review of the entire police department. It may result in major changes to policing in the Minnesota city.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese #MeToo plaintiff heads back to court for what could be last time

    The plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese #MeToo case headed into a second closed-door hearing in Beijing on Tuesday in what she said could be her last time in court in her lawsuit against a prominent state TV host. Prior to entering the court, which was surrounded by dozens of uniformed police and other unidentified plain-clothes security personnel, an emotional Zhou Xiaoxuan clutched a bouquet of flowers as she thanked supporters. Zhou in a series of social media posts in 2018 accused television personality Zhu Jun at state broadcaster CCTV of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014 when she was an intern working for him, allegations he denies.

  • Fox to bring back ‘Cops’ following cancellation amid Floyd protests

    The 33rd season of the reality show Cops will return next month after being canceled last year amid the scrutiny […] The post Fox to bring back ‘Cops’ following cancellation amid Floyd protests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Walmart Says Litecoin Partnership Is ‘Not Authentic’ and Cryptocurrencies Fall

    Cryptocurrencies turn sharply lower on Monday after retail giant Walmart denies it struck an agreement to accept Litecoin payments, following a seemingly fake press release.

  • U.S. reopens immigration program for Central American children

    U.S. officials have portrayed the program as a safe and legal alternative to the often dangerous trek migrant children undertake to reach the southern border.

  • Republican chides Blinken for not testifying in person about Afghanistan

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken was criticized by a Republican congressman for testifying virtually on the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • New fencing in place near JFK/UMass station after man falls to his death from damaged stairs

    The 40-year-old victim, a husband and father of three, was a professor at Boston University.

  • Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

    A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • Conservative group behind sunk ATF nomination takes a victory lap

    Even before President Biden formally withdrew his nominee to be the nation's top firearm regulator on Monday, a new conservative opposition research group was ready for a victory lap.Why it matters: Democrats honed a research operation during the Trump era that effectively opposed some of his top nominees. Two veteran Republican operatives behind the American Accountability Foundation didn't see a comparable apparatus for the GOP, so they set out to create one.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Larry Elder: Mainstream Media ‘Didn’t Give a Rip’ about Egg-Throwing Attack

    Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder took aim at the mainstream media on Monday after an incident in which a woman in a gorilla mask threw eggs at him.

  • Stephen Breyer says he doesn't 'intend to die' on the Supreme Court but decided not to retire

    At 83 years old, Breyer is the oldest justice currently serving on the Supreme Court. Prominent progressives have called for him to step away.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't blame doctor pay for the high cost of U.S. healthcare

    Physicians' salaries account for a small fraction of U.S. healthcare costs; furthermore, doctors in this country often graduate deeply in debt.

  • Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law, deputizing citizens to enforce legally suspect provisions

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that effectively bans abortion in the state. AP Photo/Eric GayThe new Texas law that bans most abortions uses a method employed by Texas and other states to enforce racist Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries that aimed to disenfranchise African Americans. Rather than giving state officials, such as the police, the power to enforce the law, the Texas law instead allows enforcement by “any person, other than an officer or employee of a state o

  • ‘Why am I still being punished?’: how a 1996 law makes it harder for former drug felons to get food in the US

    Some states have still been using versions of the welfare reform clause that imposes lifetime bans on assistance for the formerly incarcerated Tina Phalen was able to apply for food stamps in Arizona after her release but is required to be drug tested. Photograph: Steve Craft/The Guardian When Eugene Glover was released from prison in the summer of 2017 he believed he was starting a new chapter in his life, and leaving an old one behind him. After serving more than 14 years behind bars for a dru

  • Syria violence worsening, not safe for refugee return, UN investigators say

    Syria is still unsafe for the return of refugees a decade after its conflict began, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Tuesday, documenting worsening violence and rights violations including arbitrary detention by government forces. The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the overall situation was increasingly bleak, noting hostilities in several areas of the fractured country, its collapsing economy, drying riverbeds and increased attacks by Islamic State militants. "One decade in, the parties to the conflict continue to perpetrate war crimes and crimes against humanity and infringing the basic human rights of Syrians," the Chair of the Commission, Paulo Pinheiro said, releasing its 24th report.

  • Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The VMAs

    The "KUWTK" star and Blink-182 drummer officially confirmed they were dating in February.

  • Japan, US, S Korea call on N Korea to return to arms talks

    Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea Tuesday called on North Korea to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting in Tokyo included U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japan’s Director-General for Asian and Oceanian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi. U.S. envoy Kim said the three countries were open to diplomacy with the North “as we see to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies."

  • 20 Years After 9/11, Victim Families May Finally Get a Trial

    MIKE SEGAR/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesTwenty years after the 9/11 hijackings, the U.S. government still hasn’t brought the five men accused of conspiring in the terrorist attacks to justice. And as pre-trial hearings begin this month at Guantanamo Bay, the case is running into roadblocks already, leaving family members of 9/11 victims once again waiting.Much like the last decade, the case is running into issues with the current judge. The ongoing pre-trial hearings, which kicked off in earnest las

  • Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy suffers gruesome injury vs. Giants

    Let's hope Jerry Jeudy is OK!

  • Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid clash following pop star’s tweets about COVID vaccine

    On The ReidOut Monday, host Joy Reid reprimanded Nicki Minaj for tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine the pop star posted earlier in the day. Minaj, who has over 22 million Twitter followers, posted a tweet stating that she was not going to the Met gala due to the event’s vaccine policy, and another saying that the vaccine caused impotence and swollen testicles in her cousin’s friend. Reid believes Minaj was sending the wrong message to her massive following. “People like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this, you have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said. “You got that platform. It's a blessing. It's a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you, and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh, my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God.” Minaj took notice and posted a tweet a little over an hour later accusing Reid of saying what she said “by the request of the white man.”

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs