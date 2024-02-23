Ex-Coronation Street star John Savident, who played Fred Elliot in hit soap, dies age 86

Actor John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86, his agent said on Friday.

A statement from his agent said: "We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February.

“He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Guernsey-born Savident made his Corrie debut in 1994 and quickly became a fan favourite playing the booming voiced butcher.

His storylines involved his disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals.

A secret son, Ashley Peacock, played by Steven Arnold, also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond in the butcher shop until his character was killed off on in 2006.

Viewers at the time watched as Elliot suffered a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin, played by Susie Blake.

The soap star had revealed his plans to leave the soap months earlier, citing “personal reasons”, later disclosing he left to prioritise spending time with his family in Hertfordshire.

Speaking to The People in 2008, Savident admitted he was open to continuing on the popular soap but in a reduced capacity.

He said: “I did think [the producers] might find some way to accommodate me. Quite honestly I was surprised and disappointed that they didn’t try a bit harder.

“I told them a year in advance that I was going and then they took me out for dinner and said, ‘We’re not going to insult you, John, by trying to make you stay’.

“And I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Please, go on, insult me’.”