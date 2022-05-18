Ex-correctional officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing women at Fort Worth prison

A former federal correctional officer admitted to sexually abusing at least three inmates at a Fort Worth prison last year.

Luis Curiel, 47, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a ward at Federal Medical Center Carswell. He pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham, and may face up to 30 years in prison.

“Curiel abused his authority as a correctional officer and sexually abused several inmates under his supervision,” said Cloey C. Pierce, special agent in charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Dallas field office in the release. “Sexual abuse of inmates is never tolerated.”

The news release said Curiel admitted that “he met one inmate by a staff elevator and engaged in sexual acts with her in a nearby stairwell,” last October at FMC Carswell, a prison that serves women with medical and mental health needs.

“That same month, he engaged in sexual acts with two more inmates outside the same staff elevator,” the release said. “At the time, all three victims were in official detention and under his custodial, supervisory, or disciplinary authority.”