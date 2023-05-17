Ex-Council member Anderson charged in abuse case

May 17—Former Honolulu City Council member Ikaika Anderson has been charged in connection with an alleged domestic abuse case involving his 34-year-old girlfriend in Windward Oahu.

Anderson, 45, was charged Monday with misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member. His arraignment is scheduled to be held May 30 at Honolulu District Court.

Honolulu police said a woman initially reported a "domestic violence situation " to a third party who reported it to the Hawaii Police Department on Monday.

Hawaii island police sought the assistance of the Honolulu Police Department after the woman was reported to be with Anderson on Oahu.

When police located her, the woman reported that her boyfriend had physically abused her, causing pain to her arm and visible injuries.

Police arrested Anderson at his Hinalea Street home in Waimanalo at 7 :45 p.m. Monday. He was charged with abuse of a family or household member and released after posting $1, 000 bail.

In a statement issued late Monday, Anderson's attorney, Thomas Otake, said, "Ikaika's arrest was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense. We will be cooperating with law enforcement and the prosecutor's office to establish that no crime was committed. Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgement as this process unfolds."

Anderson served on the Honolulu City Council representing District 3 for 11 years. He also served as Council chairman for almost a year and a half until he resigned in 2020 to help care for his grandparents, Hannie Anderson and former state legislator Whitney Anderson.

In 2022, Anderson unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor.

Gov. Josh Green had appointed Anderson director of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, subject to Senate confirmation. In February the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted 4-1 to not recommend that the full Senate confirm his appointment. Anderson subsequently withdrew his nomination.

In a statement issued Tuesday concerning the domestic abuse case against Anderson, Green said, "Our administration doesn't condone violence in any form, under any circumstances. In this situation, like all others, it's important to allow the legal process to take its course. The process ensures that people should not be judged prematurely."