Ex-county worker heads to court in wiretapping case as defense focuses on privacy issues

The Erie County Courthouse is a public building, but how public are the offices inside it?

The question has surfaced in the case of an ex-county employee charged with secretly audiotaping her co-workers in October, when she worked at the Clerk of Courts office on the first floor of the courthouse.

The defendant, Karla Jeffery, 60, is headed to trial after a district judge bound over all three charges against her following a preliminary hearing on Monday. The charges include the third-degree felony of violating the state's wiretap law, which prohibits audiotaping a person without their consent.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney's decision to bind over all the charges came after the defense raised an argument that is almost certain to come up as the case goes before a judge in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Jeffery's lawyer, Gene Placidi, argued the taping did not break the law because Jeffery's co-workers and the public have no "reasonable expectation of privacy" in the Clerk of Courts office, which files criminal records and provides public access to them.

"The question becomes, was there an expectation of privacy in the area where it was recorded?" Placidi said at the preliminary hearing.

The remarks that were recorded "were open comments made in the office" and the county has no policy that prohibits taping in the Clerk of Courts office, Placidi said.

"There is clearly no expectation of privacy," he said. "This is an office that is open to the public. Anyone in that office can hear the conversations."

Karla Jeffery, a former clerk in the Erie County Clerk of Courts office, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she secretly taped her co-workers in October, when she still worked at the office.

The prosecutor, Brendan Sala, an assistant district attorney, countered that the workers in the Clerk of Courts office do have an expectation of privacy, based partly on the layout of the office.

The office has public counter. But behind that counter and its glass partition is the employee workspace, where Jeffery worked at a desk with her colleagues in the office. The public is not allowed in the employee workspace.

The recordings, Sala said, were not made in the public area of the office, but in the restricted area where the employees work.

"There is a reasonable expectation of privacy in that office," Sala said.

He also argued that the debate over the expectation of privacy was not relevant at a preliminary hearing, where a magistrate must decide only whether the prosecution has presented the most basic evidence to support the charges — a finding that Carney made on Monday. Sala all but said he expects the argument about the expectation of privacy to be decided by a judge in Common Pleas Court.

A preliminary hearing, Sala said, "is not the appropriate venue" to argue about the expectation of privacy as it applies to Jeffery's case.

DA's Office say recordings found on phone, recording device

Jeffery, an Erie resident, resigned from her $37,713-a-year job in the Clerk of Courts office on Oct. 4, the day after detectives with the Erie County District Attorney's Office started investigating the wiretapping allegations, according to county records. She had worked at the courthouse since 2002 and worked as a senior criminal records clerk at the Clerk of Courts office since 2006.

A detective with the District Attorney's Office charged Jeffery on Oct. 27. She is accused of using a small hidden digital video recorder to take audio of her six co-workers on Oct. 3, and she is accused of using her cellphone to record a co-worker assisting a customer in the workplace area at the Clerk of Courts office on Oct. 2, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing. That customer was a probation officer and was thus allowed to be in the workplace area, according to testimony.

The Erie County detective who led the investigation, Kevin Calkins, said in the affidavit of probable cause and in testimony on Monday that he found 13 videos, made on Oct. 3, on the recording device. Twelve of the videos were 10 minutes long and another was 36 seconds long, Calkins said.

The videos "included oral communications" of employees in the Clerk of Courts office "without their knowledge or consent," according to the affidavit of probable cause. Calkins also said he found a 30-second video recording of the Clerk of Courts office that he said Jeffery made on her phone on Oct. 2. He said the recordings contained conversations among co-workers, but he did not detail the conversations in his testimony.

As an employee, Jeffery was allowed to have a cellphone in her office, according to testimony. Members of the public are prohibited from having access to cellphones in the courthouse, primarily to prevent the taping of court proceedings.

Jeffery is charged with the third-degree felonies of illegal interception of communications and criminal use of a communications facility and the first-degree misdemeanor of possession of an instrument of crime. She has pleaded not guilty and remains free on an unsecured bond of $50,000.

Federal lawsuit looms in background in criminal case

Jeffery had an uneasy relationship with the Clerk of Courts office when she was charged.

In 2021, Jeffery unsuccessfully ran for the elected office of Erie County clerk of records, who oversees the Clerk of Courts office and the three other row offices at the courthouse: Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and the Prothonotary, which handles civil filings. Jeffery lost in the Democratic primary to Aubrea Hagerty-Haynes, who had been Jeffery's boss in the Clerk of Records office and is now the clerk of courts.

Jeffery sued Hagerty-Haynes in federal court in Erie in March in a case that remains pending.

The suit is also against Erie County, county Recorder of Deeds David Bradford, a row-office supervisor who also works under Hagerty-Haynes. Jeffery is claiming the defendants created a hostile work environment for her, discriminated against her and violated her First Amendment right to free speech, which she said she exercised when she ran for office. Jeffery is also claiming Hagerty-Haynes and Bradford wrongly demoted her after the 2021 election.

The lawyer for the county, Hagerty-Haynes and Bradford are arguing the lawsuit is deficient because it does not adequately make a claim under the law. The defendants are also denying the claims.

The defendants filed a motion to dismiss the suit in August, and the lawyer for Jeffery responded in September. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter has yet to rule on the dismissal request.

Defense lawyer hints at 'friction' in Clerk of Courts office

In charging Jeffery in the wiretap case, the detectives with the District Attorney's Office did not allege a motive for the taping, according to the criminal complaint. At Monday's preliminary hearing, Placidi, Jeffery's lawyer, hinted at dissension in the Clerk of Courts office.

Placidi asked one of the witnesses, a clerk whom Jeffery is accused of recording while the clerk was helping the probation officer, "whether there was any friction between you and Ms. Jeffery."

Sala, the prosecutor, objected to the question based on its relevance. District Judge Carney sustained the objection.

The clerk, Courtney Rogala, testified that she was helping the probation officer on Oct. 2 when she saw Jeffery using her phone to record the conversation. Rogala testified that she reported the incident to her immediate supervisor, Michelle Husted, the first deputy clerk of courts. Husted testified that she reported the incident to the county's human resources department.

On Oct. 3, Rogala testified, she observed what she described as a small recording device attached to a lunchbox under Jeffery's desk. Rogala said Husted was not available, so she reported her concerns to Kelly Malone, who runs the Prothonotary office and is the assistant clerk of records. Malone testified that she reported her concerns to the detectives in the District Attorney's Office, who started investigating immediately.

The detectives seized Jeffery's cellphone and the recording device, which Calkins, the lead detective, testified "looked like a small spy camera." He said he got search warrants to extract information from the phone and the device.

Jeffery declined to be interviewed, Calkins testified. He said she asked to consult with an attorney.

Taping case presents 'a complicated issue'

As he argued for the dismissal of the charges, Placidi did not question the testimony of the witnesses. He focused on the question of the expectation of privacy.

Sala responded that — though Placidi's argument was best left for Common Pleas Court — the courts have decided that "employees have an expectation of privacy" in their workplace.

Sala and Placidi agreed on one point at the hearing. They said whether an expectation of privacy exists is typically determined on a case-by-case basis, with the courts evaluating the circumstances of each incident.

"This is kind of a complicated issue," Placidi said.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County Courthouse wiretapping case turns into puzzle over privacy