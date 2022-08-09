Ex-Coventry man faces 5 1/2 years for abuse, stolen gun

Aug. 9—A man who was accused of spending a night terrorizing and abusing a woman in Coventry in September 2020 accepted a plea bargain Friday and was convicted of reduced charges in that incident, including felony unlawful restraint, along with a felony gun-theft count in a related case.

ABUSE DEAL

DEFENDANT: Joseph W. Lodge, 39, formerly of Brewster Street in Coventry

GUILTY PLEAS: Stealing a firearm, first-degree unlawful restraint, fourth-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault

LIKELY SENTENCE: 10 years suspended after 5 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, to be imposed Oct. 21 in Vernon Superior Court.

Joseph W. Lodge, now 39 — who lived on Brewster Street at the time of the incident and later moved out of Coventry, according to court records — faces a likely 5 1/2 -year prison term under the Vernon Superior Court plea deal. He remains free on $526,000 bond, with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 21.

The morning after the incident, the woman told police that she feared that Lodge would kill her if he was released because he had a gun, Coventry police Officer Wayne Greener wrote in an affidavit. She turned over a stolen, .45-caliber pistol with an attached magazine containing seven live rounds, the officer added.

Lodge pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of stealing a firearm, the most serious crime he admitted in the plea bargain. That conviction makes possible his total recommended sentence, which includes five years of probation after he completes the 5 1/2 -year prison term, with the possibility of up to 4 1/2 more years of prison time if he violates release conditions.

In the domestic case, Lodge pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree unlawful restraint, and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, third-degree strangulation, and third-degree assault, court records show.

The original charges against him included third-degree assault, but the other charges were reduced from original charges that included first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, and second-degree strangulation, all felonies, with the kidnapping count carrying up to 25 years in prison.

Police learned of the abuse allegations on Sept. 12, 2020. The woman met officers at the road, appearing physically distraught, her legs shaking, as she yelled that Lodge had tried to kill her and had beaten her the night before, Greener wrote in a report.

In response to an officer's call, Lodge came out of the house, but he was uncooperative at first and had to be threatened with a Taser stun gun before submitting to handcuffing, the officer reported.

When asked what happened, Lodge said the woman ran up the driveway, he picked her up to bring her back to the house, and they both fell, causing injuries to both, according to the officer.

The woman gave the following account of events, according to another officer's report:

She said she was reading a book around 11 p.m. when Lodge came in, took her cellphone and threw it across the room, breaking it, then slapped the book out of her hand and the glasses off her face. She said he punched her in the nose without provocation, then punched her in the ear.

She said Lodge eventually told her to leave the house, but, when she started to leave for a neighbor's house to call police, he ran outside, grabbed her, and threw her over his shoulder. As he walked back to the house, she said, he tripped and fell, causing her to hit her head on the concrete.

Back in the house, she said, he choked her five times, leaving her unable to breathe for five-second periods each time. She said he subsequently raped her before she found her phone and texted 911.

