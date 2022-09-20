Ex-CPPIB Boss’s Opto Valued at $475 Million in Tiger-Led Round

Kamaron Leach
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Opto Investments, the newly launched private capital platform led by investment veteran Mark Machin and Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Joe Lonsdale, has raised $145 million in a Series A funding round, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Opto is valued at $475 million after the round, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it was private.

The financing was led by Tiger Global Management LLC with participation from venture capital firms including 8VC, FinVC and HOF Capital, among others.

Machin, who last year stepped down from his post as head of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after almost a decade with the fund, will lead Opto as chief executive officer. He said this year’s unraveling of public equities markets creates an opportunity for launching Opto, which intends to give registered investment advisers access to high-end private funds.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a more important time for investors to have exposure to private markets and alternatives because the days of easily riding cheap index returns are probably over for quite a while,” Machin said in an interview. “We think that the access to alternatives for the average, independent RIA is still broken and that’s something that we want to fix.”

Machin met tech investor Lonsdale years ago during a “social weekend” in Quebec City. After keeping in touch since then, Machin was approached by Lonsdale about an idea for a company and it “tickled” his interest.

“And so I dived in,” Machin said. “I became co-founder, invested a bunch of money and said, ‘Look, I’ll roll up my sleeves and be the CEO.’”

Opto’s leadership ranks include veterans spanning the investment and private capital sectors from firms such as BlackRock Inc. and a16z.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged amid global rates squeeze

    China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Tuesday, as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid declines in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy. The decision came just days ahead of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting, at which the U.S. central bank is widely expected to deliver another hawkish interest rate hike to stem rampant price rises. Widening divergence in the monetary policies of the world's two largest economies could stoke fears of capital flight out of China, just as Beijing seeks to marshal resources to revive sluggish growth.

  • Chinese Banks Keep Lending Rates Unchanged After PBOC Pauses

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged after the central bank paused its monetary easing and defended a weakening yuan, though a cut is still expected by economists in the coming months to counter headwinds to growth. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto

  • Chubb in Talks for Tie-Up With Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Chubb Ltd. is in advanced talks to form an insurance partnership with Hang Seng Bank Ltd., a Hong Kong-based lender majority owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game S

  • Amazon’s Thursday NFL Broadcast Attracts Record Numbers to Prime

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football” attracted a record number of new Prime subscriptions for a three-hour period, even beating out events like Cyber Monday and Prime Day, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft A

  • Chinese Crypto Tycoon-Backed Bitdeer Buys Asia’s ‘Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese crypto billionaire Jihan Wu is expanding into the physical asset space. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsWu’s Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. spent S$40

  • Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand

    Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer. The impasse over a revivial of the Iran nuclear deal is continuing to keep that country's exports from fully returning to the market, which is providing some support to prices.

  • Delta Looks to Improve Margins, Cut Debt as Travel Rebounds

    “One of his strengths is, he is a learner,” a former boss said about Delta CFO Dan Janki, an industry outsider who faces a set of challenges at the airline.

  • Asia shares track late Wall Street rebound with focus firmly on Fed

    Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading as investors turned their attention to an expected hefty Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to tackle inflation. Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the U.S. central bank are driving market sentiment as traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate environment. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.38% and Australian shares climbed 1.1%.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says

    "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • ‘Put on a seat belt’ — Ray Dalio says stock market could go down 20%; Use these 2 blue-chip stocks for protection

    In the investing game, the rules may no longer apply. Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio warns that the Federal Reserve has set the market up for a significant fall in the near-term. Noting that inflation is far too high, and that the Federal Reserve is moving aggressively against it, Dalio predicts general drawdown, if not a recession, and likely sooner than later. “It looks like interest rates will have to rise a lot (toward the higher end of the 4.5% to 6% range). This will bring privat

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.