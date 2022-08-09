Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced former “Crazy Car Guy” salesman and actor Aaron Wirtz to six years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, court records show.

Wirtz, who rose to local fame playing the zany pitchman in the old Super Car Guys TV and radio ads, pleaded guilty to the charge in December. The 40-year-old was indicted on several drug crimes stemming from a narcotics investigation more than two years ago at his west Wichita home that police have said also turned up heroin, pills, guns and a mushroom grow operation.

Wichita police arrested Wirtz on Jan. 7, 2020, after finding the cache of illegal drugs while serving a search warrant at Wirtz’s address, in the 200 block of North Summitlawn, near Maple and Ridge. Among items recovered were “a variety of controlled substances, packaging materials and scales in his basement near what his plea agreement described as a “tub of methamphetamine.”

Investigators also discovered around a half pound of meth mixture in a dryer that was at least 80% pure, as well as two pistols and ammunition, according to the plea agreement.

Although Wirtz worked other jobs, he is perhaps best remembered locally for playing the over-the-top car dealership pitchman in the ads that ran in the 2010s. He parted ways with the used car dealership years ago, though.

At his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Wirtz’s defense attorney asked that he serve the 72-month term at the federal minimum security prison camp in Yankton, South Dakota, “to facilitate family visitation,” court records show. The court also recommended Wirtz be permitted to participate in a residential drug abuse program to treat “his addiction issues,” the records say.

Wirtz forfeited two handguns and ammunition as part of the case.

He will be subject to supervision for five years after he is released from the prison camp.