Ex-Credit Suisse CEO Thiam’s SPAC to Combine With Solar Firm Complete Solaria

Francine Lacqua
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tidjane Thiam’s blank check company has agreed to combine with solar company Complete Solaria, a rare recent deal of note for the troubled SPAC market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thiam’s Freedom Acquisition I has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with the newly formed US provider, according to a statement Monday. The combination will give Complete Solaria an equity value of about $888 million.

“Freedom has a global leadership team and a global set of investors, which will ensure that Complete Solaria can achieve its objectives in the US but also beyond, including in Europe where we believe the growth potential for residential and small business use of solar energy is enormous,” Thiam said in the statement. “This has only been made more obvious by the current energy crisis.”

Complete Solar Holding Corp. and Solaria Corp., two leading US residential solar companies, announced earlier today that they have agreed to merge and form Complete Solaria. Revenue of the combined firm is projected to reach $120 million in 2022, according to the statement.

Former Credit Suisse Group AG chief Thiam is executive chairman of the SPAC, which he set up last year. Its chief executive officer is Adam Gishen, who was Credit Suisse’s head of investor relations and communications during Thiam’s tenure. Thiam said in June that Freedom has looked at 75 potential targets since raising $345 million.

Read More: Thiam Says He Turned Down Offers After Credit Suisse for SPAC

Special purpose acquisition vehicles, generally known as blank check companies, pool funds to finance merger and acquisition opportunities. The market soared in 2020 as prominent investors, buyout shops and even celebrities drove interest, resulting in bigger IPOs and acquisitions.

The deal comes despite the broader SPAC market being hammered by a global investing rout and increased oversight from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator is proposing changes to the investment vehicle that some say may wipe out the industry.

The combination of Freedom and Complete Solaria is expected to complete next year and the resulting firm will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to provide gross proceeds of up to about $376 million, before the impact of potential redemptions by Freedom investors.

Bloomberg reported news of the deal earlier.

(Updates with details from the statement confirming the deal.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Supply chains, labor shortages pose rebuilding challenges after Hurricane Ian

    Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss the rebuilding challenges of Hurricane Ian on Florida amid ongoing supply chain woes, and labor shortages.

  • UN agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' policy decisions -report

    A U.N. agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries. "Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" for some countries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement released alongside its annual report. "Any belief that they (central banks) will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is, the report suggests, an imprudent gamble," it said.

  • Credit Suisse shares hit by worries over financial health

    Shares in the Swiss bank fell as much as 10% after the bank's boss failed to reassure investors.

  • Attention taxpayers: Don’t miss this important tax deadline on Oct. 17

    The Internal Revenue Service recently opened the door to penalty relief for people who still haven’t filed their tax year 2019 and 2020 returns. Now the taxman is about to firmly shut that door: People who got an extension to file their tax returns this year must finally submit their return by Oct. 17. The average payout could work out at $750 when dividing the sum by the amount of eligible taxpayers, payments could vary.

  • Enbridge CEO Monaco to step down next year

    "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Al for his invaluable and bold leadership over the last decade as CEO, and throughout his 27 years with Enbridge," said Ebel, who is currently the Board Chairman since 2017. Monaco will also step down as a board member at the start of 2023, Enbridge said, adding that a new chairman will be named to take Ebel's place.

  • Guggenheim reiterates Neutral rating on Snap stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Guggenheim reiterating a Neutral rating on Snap.&nbsp;

  • Vodafone Confirms Potential Merger With Rival Three UK

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapVodafone Group Plc said it’s in discussions with Three UK-owner CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. about combining their British mobile businesses, a long-speculated

  • Oil Surges Most Since July as OPEC+ Considers Slashing Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed above $84 in its biggest intraday gain since July as the OPEC+ alliance considers slashing production to revive prices when it meets this week.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOP

  • Stocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks kicked off the week with gains after suffering their worst September in two decades as Treasury yields halted a seemingly endless surge, with weak US manufacturing data soothing concern about the Federal Reserve overtightening monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoi

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    With stock prices tumbling and some experts warning that a recession could be looming, many people are questioning just how safe the stock market is at the moment. After all, if stock prices continue to plummet, withdrawing your investments now could prevent you from losing even more. If you withdraw your money now, you'll likely be selling your investments for much less than you paid for them.

  • Analyst on Peloton: 'I don't know who would buy them'

    Peloton went from boom to bust seemingly overnight, and as buyout rumors swirl, one analyst is skeptical the beleaguered home fitness company could sell even if it wanted to.

  • October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

    In fact, even long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds, normally seen as a safe haven hedge against recession, have plunged, with the S&P 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond index down 16.5% year to date. The reason for the rare double-digit losses across both stocks and Treasuries in 2022 has been an abrupt change in inflation, along with a corresponding rapid rise in interest rates. Treasury Series I savings bonds, or I Bonds, are securities sold by the U.S. government and meant to shield holders from the effects of inflation.

  • 3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

    Smart investors don't sit on the sidelines in a bear market -- they use it as a buying opportunity.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Citi just lowered its S&P 500 price target. Here’s how likely it finds a severe recession, and what it expects from corporate earnings

    Strategists at Citi have reduced their year-end S&P 500 target to 4,000 from 4,200, and produced a 2023 target of 3,900. Put another way, they expect a bit of a recovery this year, and a meandering market next year.